Beyond the Final Whistle: Reflections on Transportation, Partnership and Preparedness

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes, Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) Communications team asked Chief Executive Officer and Agency Director Greg Winfree to reflect on the lessons learned throughout the tournament, the partnerships that made it possible and what the experience means for transportation in Texas moving forward.

When I attended the Argentina-Honduras international friendly at Kyle Field on June 6, it was clear we were seeing more than an exhibition match. It was an opportunity to learn and set the stage for what would become a remarkable FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament concluded and another World Cup champion crowned, I find myself reflecting less on the matches themselves and more on what made the tournament such a success behind the scenes.

The greatest lesson wasn’t about traffic. It was about partnership.

Across Texas, transportation agencies, researchers, public safety officials, local governments and industry partners worked together long before the first kickoff. They shared data, tested plans, strengthened relationships and built the trust necessary to anticipate and respond when conditions changed. Those efforts helped millions of residents and visitors move safely and efficiently while showcasing Texas on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve shared stories highlighting transportation planning efforts in College Station, Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Each community faced its own unique challenges, but one common thread connected every success: strong relationships built well before the tournament ever began.

One thing the World Cup reinforced for me is that, at TTI, preparing for large-scale transportation challenges isn’t something we do every four years. It’s what we do every day.

Whether supporting daily commuters, preparing for hurricanes, responding to major incidents or helping communities plan for events that bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, our mission remains the same: helping people and goods move safely, efficiently and reliably.

The World Cup certainly brought unprecedented international attention, but for transportation professionals across Texas, collaboration at this scale is nothing new. Every day, agencies across our state work together to manage one of the nation’s largest and most complex transportation systems. Those partnerships are strengthened through research, technical expertise, shared experience and a commitment to serving the traveling public.

I’m especially proud of the role our researchers played in supporting transportation professionals and community leaders across Texas. Whether assisting with regional planning, developing operational tools or helping agencies evaluate performance in real time, their work reflects what transportation research does best: bringing people together to solve real-world challenges.

Research doesn’t stop when the crowds leave. The operational knowledge gained, the tools refined and the lessons learned throughout the World Cup will continue informing transportation planning for future special events, emergency response and everyday mobility across our state.

The matches may be over, but the legacy of this effort extends well beyond the final whistle.

Strong partnerships don’t begin when an event arrives. They’re built over years of working together, solving problems together and preparing together. Those relationships — and the trust that comes with them — will continue strengthening transportation across Texas long after the world’s attention turns elsewhere.

That’s a legacy worth celebrating.