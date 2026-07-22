Three TTI Researchers Honored with 2026 Texas Traffic Safety Awards

Three Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) researchers were recently recognized for their contributions to roadway safety during the 2026 Texas Traffic Safety Conference, hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Traffic Safety Awards recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership, innovation and commitment have made a meaningful impact on roadway safety. Awards are presented to law enforcement officers and traffic safety professionals across five categories.

TTI’s 2026 award recipients are:

Christine Adams , associate research scientist in TTI’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Education Studies, received the Impaired Driving Award in the Traffic Safety Professional category. The award recognizes leadership and collaborative efforts that advance impaired driving prevention through research, education, public health initiatives, outreach and partnerships.

, associate research scientist in TTI’s Center for Alcohol and Drug Education Studies, received the Impaired Driving Award in the Traffic Safety Professional category. The award recognizes leadership and collaborative efforts that advance impaired driving prevention through research, education, public health initiatives, outreach and partnerships. Ben Ettelman , associate research scientist in TTI’s Investment Analysis Program, received the Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Award in the Traffic Safety Professional category. The award recognizes efforts to advance the safety of vulnerable road users through research, education, engineering, policy and community-based initiatives.

, associate research scientist in TTI’s Investment Analysis Program, received the Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Award in the Traffic Safety Professional category. The award recognizes efforts to advance the safety of vulnerable road users through research, education, engineering, policy and community-based initiatives. Katie Womack, senior research scientist and manager of the Behavioral Research Program in TTI’s Center for Transportation Safety, received the Occupant Protection Award in the Traffic Safety Professional category. The award honors work that promotes seat belt use and reduces roadway fatalities and serious injuries through education, outreach, research and other proven safety strategies.

The awards reflect the recipients’ sustained commitment to developing and implementing research-based approaches that protect road users and improve traffic safety throughout Texas.