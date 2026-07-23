EMASS Collaborates with Bosch Sensortec to Deliver Edge AI Asset Tracking Solution

Reference architecture combines advanced sensing with ultra-low-power edge AI to enable context-aware, battery-efficient asset tracking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary specializing in ultra-efficient edge AI semiconductor technology, today announced a collaboration with Bosch Sensortec to develop an intelligent asset-tracking reference design that combines advanced sensing with ultra-low-power edge AI. The jointly developed platform enables battery-powered asset trackers to process data locally and transmit only meaningful events instead of continuous streams of raw sensor data, delivering richer contextual insights while significantly reducing power consumption.This reference design makes it possible to track not only the location of assets, when GPS is not available, but also environmental conditions during shipping. This makes it practical to track a much wider variety of assets, including cold-chain shipments, industrial equipment and tools, and high-value electronics.Unlike conventional asset-tracking systems that continuously activate sensors and require frequent wireless transmissions, the reference design uses event-driven AI to determine when sensing, processing, and connectivity resources are actually needed. The reference design is based on the EMASS ECS-DoT Edge AI SoC, which is singularly capable of orchestrating multimodal sensor inputs while remaining within the power budget of a coin-cell battery. By combining information from multiple sensing technologies, the platform runs sophisticated edge AI models that continuously evaluate how an asset is moving, where it is located, how it is being handled, and whether the cargo remains in good condition. This intelligent orchestration maximizes battery life while minimizing connectivity costs."Developers have long faced a tradeoff between intelligence and battery life in asset-tracking systems," said Mark Goranson, CEO of EMASS. "Our collaboration with Bosch Sensortec demonstrates that those compromises are no longer necessary. By processing information where it's created and transmitting only meaningful events, this reference design gives developers a blueprint for building a new generation of smarter, longer-lasting tracking devices."The reference architecture integrates the EMASS ECS-DoT SoC with five Bosch Sensortec sensors, including motion, environmental, magnetic, pressure, and gas sensing technologies. The event-driven architecture enables continuous sensing and AI inference at ultra-low power, activating higher-power resources such as wireless communications and GPS, only when meaningful events are detected. Designed as a configurable platform, the architecture can be adapted for warehouse logistics, cold-chain monitoring, high-value asset protection, industrial IoT, and other battery-powered tracking applications."We're excited to collaborate with EMASS on this intelligent asset-tracking reference design," said Marcellino Gemelli, Director, Global Business Development at Bosch Sensortec. "By combining Bosch Sensortec's advanced sensing technologies with the EMASS ECS-DoT edge computing platform, we're demonstrating how context-aware sensor orchestration and edge AI can deliver richer insights while minimizing power consumption. By intelligently activating sensing, processing, and connectivity resources only when needed, the solution transforms raw sensor data into actionable events, enabling smarter, more sustainable, and highly configurable asset-tracking solutions across a wide range of logistics and industrial applications."The reference design is available for evaluation by customers developing next-generation asset-tracking solutions. To learn more about the EMASS ECS-DoT platform, visit nanoveu.com/emass/products.About EMASSEMASS – a subsidiary of Nanoveu Ltd (ASX: NVU) – is an advanced semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for edge computing. The company's flagship ECS-DoT chip delivers high-performance AI processing for vision, audio, and sensor data directly on-device, maximizing energy efficiency through its RISC-V architecture and non-volatile memory technologies. This always-on intelligence solution is optimized for power- and space-constrained applications including drones, wearables, healthcare devices and industrial IoT systems. For more information, visit nanoveu.com/emass.About NanoveuNanoveu is a listed company advancing human–machine experiences at the edge through a portfolio that spans ultra-low-power AI and glasses-free 3D technologies. Its subsidiary EMASS designs advanced system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that deliver efficient, scalable on-device AI for smart devices, IoT applications and 3D content transformation – enhancing Nanoveu’s reach across rapidly growing AI, edge computing and 3D content markets. EyeFly3D™ is Nanoveu’s end-to-end platform for glasses-free 3D, uniting proprietary screen technology with sophisticated content processing software and, now, EMASS’s ultra-low-power SoC to bring immersive 3D to a wide range of devices and industries. The Company also develops and markets an advanced range of self-disinfecting and hydrophobic films and coatings under the Nanoshield™ brand, designed for applications including large-scale CSP and photovoltaic solar installations. Together, Nanoveu’s businesses deliver practical innovation that makes devices smarter, environments safer and experiences more immersive.Media ContactsZach Hynoskizach.hynoski@stratacomms.agency+1 (732) 581-6237

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