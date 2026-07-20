MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES 06.01.2026 Courtesy Story While our headquarters resides in Detroit Arsenal, MI., ACC-DTA has a wide geographical reach with permanent staff located across the United States as depicted on the map. Date Taken: 06.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:55 Story ID: 570310 Location: MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC-DTA Area of Responsibility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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