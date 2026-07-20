Basic Cadet Training program prepares basics for Academy life

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Every summer, the U.S. Air Force Academy's Basic Cadet Training program introduces its newest basic cadets to military life. Over 38 days, Military Training Instructors and Cadet Cadre teach the customs, standards and teamwork that prepare them for the academic year and life in the Cadet Wing.

“The basics are leaving an environment where they excelled and are joining a group made up of the nation’s most accomplished men and women,” said Cadet 1st Class Sarah Price, BCT Cadet Group Commander. “It’s a significant transition that causes them to reassess their strengths and weaknesses.”

The grueling course serves as the Academy’s largest leadership development program and is a no-fail mission where the Cadet Cadre must lead effectively, according to Price.

“Our focus is creating a training environment that is challenging, disciplined, safe and purposeful to develop the next generation of Air Force and Space Force officers,” Price said.

Teaching and enforcing standards

Cadet Cadre are upper-class cadets who received specialized preparation from Academy Military Trainers before leading the daily BCT curriculum. They teach and enforce military standards throughout classroom instruction, physical training and practical exercises. The basic cadets learned to march in formation, military customs and courtesies, the Honor Code, and U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and Academy history.

“BCT is demanding because meaningful growth rarely occurs within our comfort zones,” said Price. “We intentionally built structured mentorship into this year’s program where cadre spend dedicated time investing into the trainees.”

The basic cadets received a Peak Performance Center resiliency briefing, learned Saturday A.M. Inspection skills for dorm room standards and dove deep into the latest edition of Contrails.

“This training is more than learning military standards, skills and camaraderie,” said Master Sgt. Kayla Welch, Master Military Training Instructor. “It’s about instilling a warfighter mindset that will carry these basic cadets through the toughest circumstances during their time at the Academy and throughout their careers.”

Prior to field training, basic cadets also received M18 pistol training from Combat Arms instructors and introductory training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) procedures.

Advancing warfighter readiness

The second phase of BCT began with the March Out to Jacks Valley, July 12. Basic Cadets marched in formation from the Academy’s Terrazzo to an austere field location. Home to BCT’s field training since 1966, Jacks Valley features rugged terrain and limited infrastructure support. Price said the field conditions require basic cadets to adapt, think critically and solve problems.

“We need the basic cadets to realize that they’re capable of far more than they initially believed,” said Price. “Experiences such as Jacks Valley are difficult in the moment, but they build confidence, strengthen character, and forge a team that will carry those shared experiences with them for the rest of their lives.”

Jacks Valley hosted a number of demanding events such as an obstacle course, confidence course, leadership reaction course and assault course. Basic cadets also learned land navigation, qualified on the M4 carbine and applied CBRN techniques in a gas chamber.

“BCT might look similar from year-to-year, however, the program evolves alongside Academy priorities,” said Price. “Each class experiences training shaped by the institution’s current goals and philosophy.”

Price said cadre increased the intensity of physical training this year to align with current Air Force and Space Force fitness priorities. They also added more leadership-mentorship opportunities and created a curriculum that extends into the academic year.

“They learn to recognize each other’s strengths, support one another through adversity, and rise together,” said Price. “Those strong relationships become an essential source of resilience throughout training and well beyond these first six weeks.”

Preparing for the academic year

Once the basic cadets return from Jacks Valley, they will finish BCT and prepare for the academic year. They’ll perform service dress inspections, attend cadre training time, pass a physical fitness test, take an end of course exam and participate in a culminating event.

“Our basic cadets arrived at the Academy from every imaginable background,” said Price. “Some have dreamed of military service while others discovered the Academy while researching college opportunities. Whether they’re athletes, JROTC, preparatory school grads, or prior enlisted, they’re on the same path and same team now. They’ve put aside their individual identities and built a common foundation built on discipline, accountability and attention to detail.”

Following BCT, the Class of 2030 will enter the Cadet Wing as fourth-class cadets during the Acceptance Day Parade on Aug. 5.

See more photos of BCT on https://www.flickr.com/photos/af_academy/albums/72177720334702519.See more of Jacks Valley by viewing a 360-degree https://www.youvisit.com/tour/usafa/141387?loc=tour1trail1Z11_30_23_71551:31:1:1&pl=v&m_prompt=1.