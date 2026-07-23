ONR Announces New 2026 Science and Technology Strategy for Navy, Marine Corps Tech Future

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Office of Naval Research (ONR) has released its new Science and Technology (S&T) Strategy, which serves as a roadmap for the future to meet complex challenges facing the Department of the Navy and broader Department of War. The strategy can be viewed here.

Recognizing an era of heightened strategic competition, rapid and relentless technological change, and an evolving battlespace, the strategy calls for a fundamental transformation of how ONR prioritizes, develops and deploys technology to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

“In this important moment in time, we have embarked on a journey to refine how we do every part of our business — to make transparent what we are solving for, what bets we will place across our portfolio, and how we will measure whether and how they have paid off,” said Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Dr. Rachel Riley.

The S&T Strategy identifies the critical need to make disciplined choices amid uncertainty and challenges, both in science and technology, and the battlespace. ONR must balance the urgent demands of current conflicts with the steady cultivation of long-term, paradigm-shifting inventions. Several powerful factors impact the mission:

The accelerating speed and complexity of technological change

Evolving character of conflict

Intensified strategic competition

Unprecedented global investment in defense innovation

Systemic barriers to technology transition

Balancing time horizons

To address these challenges, the CNR has laid out a clear intent: Seize the opportunities of this pivotal moment by prioritizing efforts around a singular, renewed framework for research and delivery. This strategy is built upon an actionable approach summarized by the acronym “FEED at Speed.”

Focus: Concentrate S&T investments on “Only ONR” problems — highly transformational, naval-unique challenges unlikely to be solved by the commercial market. This requires rigorously assessing all programs and divesting from those that do not align with this core principle. A critical part of this Focus will be S&T Focus Areas, established to guide long-term investment.

Concentrate S&T investments on “Only ONR” problems — highly transformational, naval-unique challenges unlikely to be solved by the commercial market. This requires rigorously assessing all programs and divesting from those that do not align with this core principle. A critical part of this Focus will be S&T Focus Areas, established to guide long-term investment. Explain: Clearly communicate the naval relevance and value of S&T initiatives to all stakeholders, from warfighters to congressional leaders. The strategy mandates that every program must have a credible transition path and clear link to its impact on the naval mission.

Clearly communicate the naval relevance and value of S&T initiatives to all stakeholders, from warfighters to congressional leaders. The strategy mandates that every program must have a credible transition path and clear link to its impact on the naval mission. Engage: Synchronize efforts across the defense ecosystem, including acquisition executives, operational commanders, industry partners and academia. Cultivate new processes to break down institutional silos and traverse the “Valley of Death” between prototyping and full-scale deployment, including hosting Innovation Industry Days to align with private sector efforts.

Synchronize efforts across the defense ecosystem, including acquisition executives, operational commanders, industry partners and academia. Cultivate new processes to break down institutional silos and traverse the “Valley of Death” between prototyping and full-scale deployment, including hosting Innovation Industry Days to align with private sector efforts. Deploy: Focus on measuring outcomes. Success is defined by delivering tangible, decisive competitive advantages and fielded capabilities to operators, rather than just demonstrating prototypes. This requires faster transition of mature technologies from the laboratory to the Fleet and Force.

Focus on measuring outcomes. Success is defined by delivering tangible, decisive competitive advantages and fielded capabilities to operators, rather than just demonstrating prototypes. This requires faster transition of mature technologies from the laboratory to the Fleet and Force. Speed: Leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery; compress research timelines; and solve complex problems, aiming to outpace adversaries in invention and fielding — while also establishing robust frameworks for validation and ethical oversight.

“This S&T Strategy represents a commitment to discipline, focus and a renewed sense of urgency,” said Riley. “By adhering to the principles outlined in the strategy, ONR will continue to fulfill its vital mission and ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps remain the world’s most formidable naval force — today and for generations to come.”

Learn more about the ONR S&T Strategy.