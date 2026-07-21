Specificity, Inc. Receives Good Standing Confirmations from Note Holders; No Pending Conversions or Default

Reassures Investors and Market Makers: No Threat of Dilution

Specificity, Inc. (OTCID:SPTY)

These independent confirmations from our note holders provide clear evidence of our commitment to fulfilling our financial obligations on time and in good order” — Jason A. Wood, Chief Executive Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specificity, Inc. (OTCID: SPTY), a leader in AI-powered adtech, bot/fraud prevention, and performance marketing, today announced that it has received formal confirmations from both of its primary promissory note holders affirming that all outstanding notes are in good standing, with no Events of Default, no pending share deliveries, and no conversions currently in process.These independent confirmations directly address and alleviate concerns among investors and market makers regarding any potential "mass conversion event" or sudden dilution from the company's convertible promissory notes.Confirmation from Note Dated January 12, 2026In correspondence received from the holder of the Promissory Note dated January 12, 2026 is in good standing. The confirmation explicitly states:• No Event of Default (EOD)• No pending share delivery• No conversions in process• Payments have already been successfully made under the note on timeConfirmation from the Note Dated December 17, 2025In a formal letter dated July 15, 2026, the holder confirmed that the the Promissory Note of Specificity, Inc. dated December 17, 2025 are in good standing as of the date of the letter."These independent confirmations from our note holders provide clear evidence of our commitment to fulfilling our financial obligations on time and in good order," said Jason A. Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, Inc. "There is no threat of a mass conversion event or any pending dilution from these instruments at this time. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy, scaling our AI adtech platform, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders without the overhang of immediate conversion concerns."— Jason A. Wood, Chief Executive OfficerAbout Specificity, Inc.Specificity, Inc. ( www.specificityinc.com ) is an adtech company specializing in AI-driven targeting, bot and fraud prevention, and performance marketing solutions. The company partners with brands and agencies to optimize digital advertising campaigns with precision and transparency. For more information, visit www.specificityinc.com Contact:Jason A. WoodChief Executive OfficerSpecificity, Inc.8429 Lorraine Rd., Suite 377Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202Email: jason@specificityinc.comSchedule a meeting: https://bit.ly/41rZFMG This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially. Specificity, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements. Copies of the note holder confirmation letters are available upon request from the company.

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