Specificity Signs Agreement with Capital Financial to Build/Deploy AI Voice Agent and Speed-to-Lead Technology

Spped-To-Lead is here and is what wins in the agentic AI world.

Specificity announces new partnership delivering new AI offerings that illuminate additional revenue stream in high demand

Specificity Inc (OTCMKTS:SPTY)

Capturing demand with speed-to-lead technology is the play right now; not in the future. Early adopters will dominate as is always the case when technology evolves rapidly.” — Jason Wood, CEO, Specificity

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnership pairs a TCPA-compliant AI voice agent with Specificity's speed-to-lead platform to connect prospective clients with certified financial planners in real time.Specificity, Inc. (OTCID: SPTY), a technology company focused on verified-human audience advertising and compliant AI voice agent solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement with Capital Financial to design and deploy a custom AI voice agent integrated with Specificity's speed-to-lead outbound technology.The engagement will give Capital Financial its own branded AI voice agent, built on Specificity's TCPA-compliant consent framework, paired with the Company's speed-to-lead system that identifies and engages website visitors and inbound prospects the moment they show interest. Together, the two systems are designed to connect people seeking financial planning services with certified financial planners faster than existing approaches in the financial advisory market.Under the agreement, Specificity will provide an outbound AI voice agent, owned by Capital Financial, that delivers real-time appointment scheduling and calendar coordination, automated lead-trigger workflows tied to prospect status changes, and CRM-synchronized reminder automation, giving Capital Financial's advisory team a faster, consistently compliant path from first contact to booked consultation. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This marks an important addition to specificity’s offerings that goes beyond audience ID, agency expertise and campaign optimization and management. Today, Specificty marks the beginning of monetizing agentic AI buildouts to couple with their current services that generates real competitive advantages for their clients.“Financial advisory firms lose prospects every day simply because no one picks up the phone fast enough or gets back to perspective clients before their competition does. Our speed-to-lead technology paired with a compliant AI voice agent closes that gap for Capital Financial the moment a prospect raises their hand. Capturing demand with speed-to-lead technology is the play right now; not in the future. Early adopters will dominate as is always the case when technology evolves rapidly.” said Jason Wood, Founder and CEO of Specificity, Inc. He went on to say, “Specificity was uniquely positioned perfectly form a technology perspective in adtech to for the AI revolution. The entire market was focused on algorithms for search and ad manager tools while we were focused on human verified audience ID, bypassing the platform algos. Now the entire world went agentic. The future of AI agents will be voice agents and voice communication, along with agent-to-agent communication. We are building that now with a TCPA compliance structure already built while the rest of the market is still trying to figure it out.”Pete D’Arruda, AKA Coach Pete, principal at Capital financial said, “Speed matters when someone is ready to talk about their financial future. This partnership lets us respond instantly while keeping every conversation compliant, so our certified planners can focus on what they do best. When someone is thinking about their financial future, we want our team talking to them before our competitors, to ensure they receive sound, successful advice, from a real certified financial planner.” Coach Pete continued, “We have worked with Specificity for years and have watched their motion into AI. While everyone we spoke with rushed to trends, Jason and I spoke about where it was all going and trying to future cast for that place and moment. He bet on AI voice agents and he was right. We are excited to get this project live in the coming weeks.”The Capital Financial engagement reflects Specificity's broader strategy of pairing verified-human audience advertising, TCPA-compliant AI voice consent frameworks, and agentic AI deployment into a single offering for industries where speed and compliance both matter.About Specificity, Inc.Specificity, Inc. (OTC: SPTY) is a technology company building verified-human audience advertising, TCPA-compliant AI voice agent consent frameworks, and agentic AI deployment solutions for regulated and performance-driven industries. The Company is based in Sarasota, Florida.About Capital FinancialCapital Financial Advisory Group is a licensed investment advisor with advisors who can help anyone in the nation. Capital Financial has been helping guide people into a retirement Autopilot philosophy to make sure they have plenty of income all the way through retirement in the form of monthly retirement paychecks.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, timing, and outcomes of the agreement between Specificity, Inc. and Capital Financial. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to integration timelines, regulatory and compliance requirements, market adoption, and other risks described in the Company's filings. Specificity undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.Investor / Media ContactChris GrueningSpecificity, Inc.Chris@specificityinc.com

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