This Week in Sedgwick County - July 15, 2026

For Immediate Release Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370

Board of County Commissioners

· BoCC approved a proclamation declaring July 19-25, 2026, as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.

· BoCC appointed Thomas Lassley to the Sedgwick County Aging and Physical Disabilities Advisory Council.

· BoCC approved the recommendations of the Board of Bids and Contracts’ regular meeting on July 9, 2026.

· BoCC received a presentation of the County Manager’s 2027 Recommended Budget.

· BoCC authorized the publication of the maximum property tax levy to fund the 2027 budget and notice of the public hearings on July 29, 2026, and August 26, 2026. The Sedgwick County publication includes total expenditures of $624,195,119, with a total property tax levy of $217,672,598. The property tax rate, expressed in mills (a mill being one dollar of tax per $1,000 of taxable assessed value), is approximately 26.842 mills, based on the estimated assessed valuation and subject to review and technical adjustments.

Governing Body of Fire District 1

· BoCC approved the minutes of the regular fire meeting on June 17, 2026.

· BoCC approved the recommendations of the Board of Bids and Contracts’ regular meeting on July 9, 2026.

· BoCC approved the establishment of budget authority in the amount of $98,405 in the Fire District Special Equipment Fund for the purchase of thermal imaging cameras.

· BoCC authorized the publication of the maximum property tax levy to fund the 2027 budget and notice of the public hearings on July 29, 2026, and August 26, 2026. The Fire District 1 publication includes total expenditures of $33,499,131 with a total property tax levy of $25,438,662. The property tax rate, expressed in mills (a mill being one dollar of tax per $1,000 of taxable assessed value), is approximately16.754 mills, based on the estimated assessed valuation and subject to review and technical adjustments.

Upcoming Events

· Sedgwick County Zoo’s Twilight Tuesdays began July 7, 2026. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July. Twilight Tuesdays at Sedgwick County Zoo

· The Wichita Foundation Amphitheater at Exploration Place is hosting RiverFlix for the 2026 season. The public is invited to bring blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure, with food trucks and seating opening at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. The movie on July 17 will be ‘Hoppers.’ RiverFlix at Exploration Place

· The Kansas Sunflower Summer program for 2026 runs until Sunday, August 2. It provides free admission to over 200 state attractions for Kansas residents with pre-k through 12th-grade students, covering entry for the student and one accompanying adult guardian. Sunflower Summer

· The City of Derby will hold the Derby Market on Thursday, July 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison Ave. Come out and support local vendors selling crafts, produce, baked goods and handmade items. City of Derby | Derby Market

· Early in-person voting for the 2026 Primary Election begins Monday, July 20. Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Sedgwick County Election Office

· Sedgwick County residents are encouraged to attend public budget hearings on July 29 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. in the lower-level auditorium of the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway. Residents can also give feedback using the online public forum until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. Budget adoption is scheduled for August 26, following the public hearing and revenue neutral rate hearing. 2027 Recommended Budget | Sedgwick County, Kan.

Watch the meeting at Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners Meeting | July 15, 2026.