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Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department awarded $2,500 grant


The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was awarded a $2,500 grant. 

The fire department said in a Facebook post that it would use the grant money for new gloves and safety vests. 

The grant was from Jeff Floyd and Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance.

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Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department awarded $2,500 grant

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