Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department awarded $2,500 grant





The Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department was awarded a $2,500 grant. GET OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER The stories all of NKY will be talking about, delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that it would use the grant money for new gloves and safety vests.

The grant was from Jeff Floyd and Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance.

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