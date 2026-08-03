Campbell County Road Department Completes Major Improvements on Steffen Road

The Campbell County Road Department has completed a major improvement project on Steffen Road, restoring safe travel for the residents and businesses that rely on the roadway every day.





The project followed work by a contractor who built a pier wall to stabilize a section of the road after a slip, which occurs when part of a roadway shifts or collapses because of erosion, poor drainage or heavy rain. Once the stabilization work was finished, Campbell County road crews completed the remaining roadway repairs and improvements.

Led by TJ Brocker, the crew completed full-depth pavement repairs, improved the turnaround area, resurfaced damaged sections, repaired road shoulders and added new shoulder material along the roadway.

Before the repairs, large drops in the pavement made it difficult for some residents to drive on Steffen Road, especially those pulling trailers. Some drivers even used a nearby gravel route to reach another county road because they could not safely travel through the damaged area.





The project took about five weeks to complete. During that time, crews also dealt with weather delays and were temporarily reassigned to other county projects before returning to finish the work on Steffen Road.





Keeping traffic moving was one of the biggest challenges. Several businesses are located along Steffen Road, and large trucks travel the road throughout the day. To keep traffic moving and maintain access for residents and businesses, crews completed the work in smaller sections.





"This project was very impressive for an internal road crew to handle," said Assistant Road Supervisor Jackson Webster. "Campbell County is fortunate to have employees with the knowledge, experience and dedication to complete work of this scale. They are a tremendous asset to our community."





Road Supervisor Rick Buster said the department's experienced employees were key to the project's success. "Our Road Department is fortunate to have employees with decades of experience who take pride in the quality of their work," Buster said. "They completed these repairs in the most cost-effective way while keeping safety and the long-term durability of the repairs at the center of the project."





Buster said crews also worked closely with residents throughout the project to reduce disruptions. "We made every effort to communicate with residents and minimize disruptions to their daily routines, including providing short-term temporary detours around the work zone when needed."

The completed project restores safe travel and improves access for the residents and businesses that depend on Steffen Road every day.

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