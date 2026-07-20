Princeton License Office Set to Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the closure of the license office in Princeton. This office is located at 703 West Hickland Street, with hours of operation Tuesday through Friday 9 AM to 4 PM. The office will close at end of business on

Friday, July 31.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Bethany License Office – 3105 Miller Street

Milan License Office – 203 North Pearl Street

Trenton License Office – 1849 9th Street



The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

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