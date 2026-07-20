Remembering Greece's Enduring Legacy in Korea

fter the outbreak of the Korean War and the UN Security Council released UNSC Resolution 83 requesting aid to repel the communist invasion, Greece pledged support to the Republic of Korea. This was less than a year after concluding their Greek Civil War, a vicious battle against communist insurgents across the breadth of Greece. Greece initially planned to send a brigade, but after the rapid advance of the Incheon Landings and Pusan Perimeter breakout in mid-September, Greece deployed the 13th Flight, composed of seven C-47 transport aircraft and the Sparta Battalion, an Infantry battalion, to support the ROK Army in the Korean War. The 13th Flight arrived in Japan on December 1, 1950, and began service transporting personnel and supplies throughout the theater. The Sparta Battalion arrived in Busan on December 9, 1950. Task-organized under the US 1st Cavalry Division and later under the US 3rd Infantry Division, the Sparta Battalion utilized combat experience from the Greek Civil War to secure critical victories at Nori Hill, at Scotch Hill, and at Outpost Harry in the Iron Triangle Area. The 13th Hellenic Air Force Flight flew 2,916 supply, transport, and medical evacuation missions, notably evacuating 1,000 wounded Marines at the Chosin/Changjin Reservoir in November 1950.

The 13th Flight were awarded both the US and ROK Presidential Unit Citations for their valor evacuating US Marines at Hagaru-ri in December 1950, and the Sparta Battalion received two US and one ROK Presidential Unit Citations. Individual Greeks were also awarded multiple US valor awards including six Distinguished Service Crosses, 32 Silver Stars, 110 Bronze Stars, and 19 US Air Force Air Medals. In 1954, the Greek battalion's colors also received the highest Greek military decoration, the Commander's Cross of the Cross of Valour.

The Greek contingent rotated during the course of the war with a total 4992 Greeks serving in Korea during the war. They suffered 196 killed in action and 610 wounded in action. Greek troops remained in Korea after the Armistice. They were withdrawn in 1955 though a representative section of ten troops remained with UNC until May 1958.