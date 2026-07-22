Fort Sill, Altus leaders strengthen joint partnerships shaping tomorrow's fight

Senior leaders discuss Army transformation, counter-drone operations and expanded joint training opportunities

FORT SILL, Okla. — From countering enemy drones to developing the Army's next generation of long-range fires capabilities, Fort Sill is helping shape how the joint force will fight in future conflicts.

Leaders from Altus Air Force Base's 97th Air Mobility Wing visited Fort Sill July 15 to explore opportunities for collaboration and gain a firsthand look at the installation's role in Army transformation, joint force modernization and emerging technologies that will support future military operations.

The visit showcased how Fort Sill's mission extends well beyond training Soldiers. Through experimentation, modernization efforts and joint training initiatives, the installation is helping develop the capabilities, concepts and partnerships needed to prepare Soldiers and Airmen for tomorrow's fight.

Col. Richard Kind, commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing, said the visit highlighted numerous opportunities for collaboration between Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base as both installations work together to strengthen joint training, readiness and support for military members across Oklahoma.

Preparing for tomorrow's fight

At Knox Hall, leaders received briefings on how Fort Sill is helping transform the Army for large-scale combat operations and multi-domain operations through concept development, experimentation and capability integration.

Officials discussed emerging technologies ranging from long-range precision fires and advanced sensors to future command-and-control systems designed to integrate Army capabilities more effectively with joint and coalition partners.

Many of the capabilities being developed at Fort Sill will rely heavily on Air Force airlift and mobility operations, creating new opportunities for joint training and operational integration.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, explained that the Army is rapidly adapting how it organizes, trains and equips Soldiers to meet future operational demands.

"Flexibility is the key to ground power," Costello said. "We're learning as fast as we can."

Army leaders described how Fort Sill's modernization efforts are helping shape future formations designed to operate across contested environments, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where success will depend on close coordination across the joint force.

Training the joint force to counter drone threats

The delegation also visited the Joint Counter-UAS University, where leaders observed Fort Sill's growing role as a joint training hub for counter-unmanned aircraft systems operations.

Lt. Col. John Peterson, Joint Counter-UAS University director, said counter-drone operations are among the military's fastest-evolving challenges and require a collaborative approach across all services.

"It's a joint problem," Peterson said. "It is going to be a joint solution."

The university trains operators, planners and installation protection personnel from across the Department of Defense while developing new courses designed to expand counter-UAS expertise throughout the joint force. Officials are also pursuing joint accreditation that could establish the organization as a center of excellence for counter-drone training.

Peterson said the organization is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as demand for counter-drone capabilities continues to increase.

The discussions highlighted opportunities for continued collaboration between Fort Sill and Air Force installations as the services work together to improve installation defense and counter-drone operations.

Rapid innovation for emerging threats

During a tour of the university's drone range and manufacturing facilities, leaders observed how Fort Sill is rapidly adapting technologies to replicate real-world battlefield threats and enhance operational training.

Jacob Cameron, the university's air boss, demonstrated a variety of unmanned aircraft systems used to train service members and explained how 3D printing and rapid prototyping have dramatically reduced the cost and time required to develop realistic threat replicas.

"Everything we fly, we break," Cameron said. "We intentionally break it. We test around this. We maximize everybody's capabilities."

Fort Sill's counter-UAS teams continuously refine and develop training capabilities that help prepare service members to identify, understand and respond to emerging unmanned aircraft threats.

The ability to innovate rapidly has become increasingly important as unmanned aircraft technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

Strengthening the joint force

Throughout the visit, leaders discussed opportunities to expand collaboration between Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base, including airlift operations, loadmaster training, installation protection and modernization initiatives that support both services.

The tour underscored Fort Sill's growing role as a hub for innovation, experimentation and joint force modernization. As the Army continues transforming for future conflicts, the installation is helping develop not only the capabilities Soldiers will employ on tomorrow's battlefield, but also the partnerships that will enable the joint force to fight and win together.

The visit demonstrated that preparing for future conflicts will require continued collaboration across the joint force. From developing future Army formations to training service members to counter emerging threats, Fort Sill is helping ensure Soldiers and Airmen are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow's battlefield.

For more photos of the tour follow the link, https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCZnED.