CSE Highlights Product Circularity at World ESG & Climate Summit 2026

Nikos Avlonas, Founder and President of CSE, presents product circularity as a strategic business advantage at the 3rd Annual World ESG & Climate Summit 2026 in Amsterdam.

CSE presents product circularity as a strategic advantage, highlighting measurable performance, ratings and assurance at the Amsterdam summit.

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND (NOORD-HOLLAND), NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) participated in the 3rd Annual World ESG & Climate Summit 2026, held in Amsterdam on May 27–28, 2026.

CSE was represented by its President, Nikos Avlonas, who delivered a presentation titled “Product Circularity as a Strategic Advantage: Ratings and Assurance.”

The summit brought together senior ESG, climate, finance, and sustainability leaders from prominent international organizations, including Siemens, DHL Supply Chain, Lloyd’s Register, ING Group, Merck Group, Evonik Industries, Vattenfall, Crédit Agricole CIB, BNP Paribas Netherlands, NatWest, Arup, Mitsubishi Chemical Europe, Metsä Group, and the European Environment Agency.

CSE’s contribution focused on the growing need for companies to demonstrate that sustainability is embedded not only in their corporate strategies, but also in the products they design, assess, manufacture, and bring to market.

As ESG expectations continue to evolve, businesses are moving beyond broad sustainability commitments toward measurable product-level performance, independently verified results, and assurance-backed credibility.

During his presentation, Nikos Avlonas positioned product circularity as a strategic business advantage. He emphasized the importance of integrating both product and organizational circularity into overall ESG performance and introduced a new CSE rating, supported by external verification, designed to help organizations assess and advance their product circularity performance.

A central takeaway from the summit was clear: the future of ESG will be shaped by measurable outcomes, credible assurance, and circular business models that generate long-term value. Companies that embed sustainability and circularity into their products will be better positioned to strengthen resilience, increase competitiveness, meet stakeholder expectations, and build lasting trust.

Through its international consulting, professional training, research, and thought leadership activities, CSE remains committed to helping organizations accelerate their transition toward more sustainable, resilient, and circular business models.

About CSE

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is a global sustainability consulting and training organization supporting companies and professionals in ESG strategy, sustainability reporting, assurance, circular economy, carbon reduction, sustainable supply chains, and responsible business transformation.

CSE also supports professionals worldwide through its flagship Certified Sustainability ESG Practitioner Program – Advanced Edition 2026, as well as its new Circular Economy Certification.

With an international presence spanning 90 countries, CSE has certified more than 11,000 sustainability and ESG professionals, establishing itself as a leading provider of specialized sustainability training and professional certification worldwide.

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