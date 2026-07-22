Sathwik Gangisetty, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), at SiamDL

Siam Digital Lending Joins AWS Activate to Scale AI-Powered Lending for Underserved Thai Borrowers

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siam Digital Lending Co., Ltd. (“ SiamDL ”), a Bank of Thailand-licensed digital consumer lender, today announced it has been accepted into AWS Activate, a program that provides startups with credits, technical support, and training to build and scale on AWS.For SiamDL, this is more than an infrastructure decision, it is a milestone in the company’s mission to make fair, transparent credit available to the millions of Thai consumers overlooked by traditional lenders. SiamDL’s proprietary LENDAVIUM underwriting platform combines alternative data, document intelligence, and machine learning to say “yes” responsibly where legacy credit models default to “no.” Every millisecond of decisioning speed, every layer of fraud detection, and every point of infrastructure cost ultimately shows up in the price and accessibility of credit for borrowers.As part of the program, SiamDL is expanding its use of AWS services across its data analytics and AI stack, giving the engineering team more headroom to experiment, iterate on models faster, and harden the machine-learning infrastructure behind LENDAVIUM as loan volumes grow.“Great credit decisions are an engineering task as much as a lending task, and infrastructure is where that battle is won,” said Sathwik Gangisetty, Chief Technology Officer of SiamDL. “Joining AWS Activate lets our team push LENDAVIUM further and faster with sharper models, quicker decisions, stronger fraud defenses, while keeping the cost of running that intelligence low. Those gains flow directly to the borrowers we serve: fairer pricing, faster answers, and access to credit that simply didn’t exist for them before.”The milestone follows SiamDL’s recently completed US$7.8 million Series A financing round and the launch of LENDAVIUM, the company’s AI lending service for small and medium-sized banks (Lendavium.com). Built on cloud infrastructure designed to scale, SiamDL is positioned to expand access to regulated, affordable consumer credit across Thailand, and to bring its underwriting technology to financial institutions across the region.About Siam Digital LendingSiam Digital Lending Co., Ltd. (SiamDL) is a Bangkok-based consumer fintech lender licensed by the Bank of Thailand. Through its proprietary LENDAVIUM underwriting platform, SiamDL provides fair, transparent, and responsible digital loans to underserved Thai borrowers. For more information, visit https://siamdl.co.th

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