Thai Fintech Siam Digital Lending Raises USD $7.8 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate AI-Lending in Thailand

Siam Digital Lending Team Andy Thienkosol (left) and Maxwell Meyer (right) Siam Digital Lending Company

Oversubscribed round backs SiamDL's agentic AI underwriting platform AiTHENA as it scales access to fair, fast credit for Thailand's 70M consumers.

We are committed to deploying technology in service of lower costs and better outcomes for Thais nationwide.” — Andy Thienkosol, CEO

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thai consumer lending fintech, Siam Digital Lending Co., Ltd (SiamDL), announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, securing support from a group of leading global strategic investors. The funding round was oversubscribed, raising a total of USD $7.8 million in equity capital from a leading German fund manager, two German family offices, and a leading Hong Kong-based Investment House.This fundraising marks a significant milestone for Siam Digital Lending as the company accelerates the expansion of its AI-driven digital lending business. By leveraging artificial intelligence, the company enhances the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of its credit assessment and underwriting process, while significantly reducing loan approval turnaround time. These advancements aim to improve access to transparent and convenient financing for Thai individuals and entrepreneurs.Siam Digital Lending is licensed by the Bank of Thailand with both personal loan and nano loan licenses to operate in Thailand. Their lending apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store have over 300,000 organic downloads, and Thai customers have applied for over 3 billion Thai baht ($100 million USD) in funding since the company’s launch.“We are deeply excited about the opportunity to serve Thai people with a world class lending product,” said SiamDL Founder Maxwell Meyer . “Thailand has over 70 million people and is the cultural and economic engine of Southeast Asia. We believe that giving hardworking Thais access to capital at fair rates can further boost the nation’s growth and empower future entrepreneurs. This fundraise helps us to accelerate that mission.”The company is a pioneer in agentic AI, deploying new technology to reduce costs and wait times in the lending process. SiamDL’s proprietary AiTHENA system analyzes thousands of factors to build customer credit profiles and increase financial inclusion for key groups.“Until now, cost has been a primary barrier to entry for Thais seeking access to credit through online platforms. We are committed to deploying technology in service of lower costs and better outcomes for Thais nationwide. With over USD $20 Billion in personal lending each year, we see the Thai market as ripe for disruption from a startup with an AI-first approach to solving problems,” said Andy Thienkosol , CEO of Siam Digital Lending.The funding round is one of the largest Series A raises for a fintech in Thailand to date, and demonstrates international interest in Thailand as a destination for innovation in lending and consumer finance.“We are honored by this vote of confidence from investors and look forward to using Thailand as a showcase for what is possible in the new world of AI-powered lending,” Thienkosol said.SiamDL has a strong international investor base committed to powering innovation in Thailand and across Southeast Asia.“This significant financing round, along with the strong commitment from both new and existing investors, underscores the confidence in the business model, the company, and the SDL team. We are deeply honored to continue this journey together - and more energized than ever to push boundaries, drive innovation, and shape what comes next,” said Ruth Mörkved, representing the shareholders Santo Venture Capital and Cloudberry Ventures.Learn more about SiamDL at their website https://www.siamdl.co.th

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