Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio Highlights Therapy Dog Development Program

A strong bond grows through trust, patience, and clear communication. This relaxed moment shows how training can help dogs feel safe, confident, and connected. A happy dog and a confident owner make the perfect team. Consistent training builds trust, better communication, and more enjoyable time together. Energetic dogs can learn calm, controlled leash manners with consistent training and clear guidance. Better focus makes every walk safer and more enjoyable.

The program builds obedience, manners, and distraction readiness for owners pursuing therapy dog testing and certification.

Dogs must also learn to remain responsive, well-mannered, and composed when working around new people, changing environments, and everyday distractions.” — Devon Piatt, co-owner of Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio is highlighting its Therapy Dog Development program for owners who want structured preparation before pursuing therapy dog testing and certification.Therapy dog preparation involves more than basic obedience. Dogs may need to demonstrate calm behavior, appropriate manners, reliable responses to their handlers, and steady behavior around people, sounds, and everyday distractions. The San Antonio training team works with owners and dogs to strengthen these foundational skills before future therapy dog evaluations.According to the company’s dedicated program page, Therapy Dog Development includes two weeks of immersive training while the dog boards with a professional trainer. The curriculum covers come, sit, place, heel, down, off, come to heel, extended-distance sit, extended-distance place, and load up.Training also addresses door manners, greeting manners, meal manners, and behavior around multiple distractions in different environments. The program includes an e-collar. Owners receive daily updates from the trainer with a photo or video, along with a before-and-after transformation video documenting the dog’s progress.The program is designed to prepare dog-and-handler teams for therapy dog testing and certification requirements. Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio also distinguishes therapy dog preparation from task-specific service-dog training. The company’s website explains that service dogs are individually trained to perform tasks for a person with a disability.In addition to Therapy Dog Development, Off Leash K9 Training San Antonio offers private obedience lessons, basic and advanced obedience training, in-home training, puppy programs, Board & Train programs, and behavior modification options for dogs with aggression or reactivity concerns.About Off Leash K9 Training San AntonioOff Leash K9 Training San Antonio provides obedience, puppy, board-and-train, behavior modification, and therapy dog development programs for dogs and their owners. The business is led by co-owners Mark and Devon Piatt and serves San Antonio and surrounding communities.Media ContactDevon PiattCo-OwnerOff Leash K9 Training San AntonioPhone: (210) 529-8681Email: info@sanantoniodogtrainers.comWebsite: https://sanantoniodogtrainers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.