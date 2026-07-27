Just Landed: July 2026 Newcomers
The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Maintenance Group:
Airman 1st Class Yuridia Solano-Camacho – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
908th Mission Support Group:
Staff Sgt. Anthony Dehoyos – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron
Chief Master Sgt. Martin Spann – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Basic Raby Palomino
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.