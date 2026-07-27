Just Landed: July 2026 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit. 908th Maintenance Group: Airman 1st Class Yuridia Solano-Camacho – 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron 908th Mission Support Group: Staff Sgt. Anthony Dehoyos – 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron Chief Master Sgt. Martin Spann – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron: Airman Basic Raby Palomino

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