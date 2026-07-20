TBOTECH Safety & Security Launches Redesigned Online Store After 26 Years

Florida-based self-defense retailer completes major platform migration with faster checkout, improved mobile experience, and expanded buying guides.

The technology upgrade is really in service of something bigger — our customers' safety. That has been the reason we show up every day for 26 years.” — Steve Thibeault, Founder, TBOTECH Safety & Security LLC

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TBOTECH Safety & Security LLC, one of the longest-running self-defense product retailers in the United States, has recently launched a fully redesigned online store following a major platform migration. The new store delivers a significantly improved shopping experience for customers seeking self defense products , with faster checkout, enhanced mobile performance, and a rebuilt product catalog.Founded in 2000, TBOTECH has served customers across the United States for 26 years, offering a comprehensive selection of personal protection equipment including stun guns , pepper sprays, TASER devices, personal alarms, expandable batons, and diversion safes. The platform migration marks the most significant technology upgrade in the company's history."After 26 years in business, we knew it was time to modernize the experience for our customers," said Steve Thibeault, founder of TBOTECH Safety & Security LLC. "The new store is faster, easier to use on a phone, and built to serve customers the way they shop today. But the technology upgrade is really in service of something bigger — our customers' safety. That has been the reason we show up every day for 26 years, and it's the reason we built this."The redesigned store features several improvements over the previous platform. Mobile users will find a streamlined browsing and checkout experience optimized for smartphones and tablets, reflecting the growing share of customers who shop on mobile devices. The checkout process has been simplified to reduce friction and speed up order completion. Free shipping is still available on all orders of $50 or more with no coupon code required.TBOTECH has also used the relaunch as an opportunity to expand its library of educational content. The store now features a comprehensive FAQ page and detailed buying guides covering the most common questions customers ask before purchasing self-defense equipment — how to choose the right stun gun for your situation, what to look for in an expandable baton, and how diversion safes actually work. The guides draw on 26 years of customer questions and real-world experience to help buyers make confident, informed decisions."We want every customer to walk away not just with a product, but with the knowledge to use it effectively," said Thibeault. "Being informed is part of being safe. That's always been at the core of how we do business, and the new resource library is the clearest expression of that commitment we've ever built."The store ships to customers across the United States, subject to applicable state shipping restrictions on certain self-defense products. A full shipping restrictions guide is available at tbotech.com.About TBOTECH Safety & Security LLCFounded in 2000 and based in Bonita Springs, Florida, TBOTECH Safety & Security LLC has been keeping customers safe with quality self-defense and personal safety products for 26 years. The company's catalog includes stun guns, pepper spray , TASER devices, personal alarms, expandable batons, diversion safes, and a full range of personal protection equipment. Shop at tbotech.com.

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