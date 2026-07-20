Subsea Cloud Commercial and Defense Expansion

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Subsea Cloud, the underwater data center manufacturer, has opened offices in the Middle East and Australia.

Both regions have long coastlines, deep water close to shore, and sovereign customers who want their data inside their own jurisdiction.” — Maxie Reynolds

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subsea Cloud, the underwater data center manufacturer, has opened offices in the Middle East and Australia. The Australia office serves the Asia-Pacific region. Both are operational now.

The company also announced a partnership with Deep/C Systems, a Hawaii-based company. The partnership concentrates on military deployments in the Indo-Pacific, where US and allied forces need compute infrastructure built to survive in a contested theater.

Subsea Cloud designs, builds, and operates modular data center units that sit on the seabed. The surrounding seawater does the cooling, which removes active cooling from the design entirely, cuts CO2 emissions by roughly 40%, costs by 70-80% against land-based equivalents. The pods operate at depths from 20 feet down to 3,000 feet.

"The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are adding compute capacity faster than they can build the land and cooling infrastructure to hold it," said Maxie Reynolds, founder and CEO of Subsea Cloud. "Both regions have long coastlines, deep water close to shore, and sovereign customers who want their data inside their own jurisdiction. Offices in the Middle East and Australia put us next to those customers." Head of Subsea Cloud's Middle East office, Steven Briscoe, said he was looking forward to getting to work in the region: “The region is building at a pace you don't see anywhere else, and I’m looking forward to growing our presence and our customer relationships across the Middle East." The Middle East office is led by Steve Briscoe and Hannah Hawthorne-Briscoe.

The expansion follows sustained demand from sovereign and enterprise customers in both regions. Subsea Cloud is headquartered in Los Angeles and has previously announced deployments in the North Sea and in Southeast Asia.

Closer to home, Reynolds said of the Deep/C Systems partnership that "Defense workloads carry a requirement most data centers don’t fully design for, which is survivability." Greg Burns, CEO at Deep/C Systems added, "The Pacific is the largest operating theater on earth and the hardest to build resilient infrastructure in. Compute on the seabed, close to where it's needed and hard to find, changes that math for the forces relying on it."

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