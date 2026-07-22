EyeVida Launches a Simple Fix for a Problem Hiding in Most Makeup Bags

EyeVida Beauty Replacement Cues, a 144-count set of adhesive stickers that mark when makeup, skincare and eye-care products were opened, created by eye doctor Dr. Melissa Barnett. An EyeVida Beauty Replacement Cue applied to a beauty product and marked "APR," showing the month the product was opened so the replacement window is visible at a glance. EyeVida Beauty Replacement Cues applied across a range of makeup and skincare products, each marked with the month it was opened so the replacement window is visible on every item

Peel-and-stick beauty replacement cues, created by an eye doctor, addressing a gap left by cosmetics that carry no expiration date.

The guidance exists. The label does not. Someone is told to replace a product every three months, then handed a tube with no date on it. The tube is never going to volunteer that information.” — Dr. Melissa Barnett, OD, FAAO, optometrist and founder of EyeVida

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people cannot say how old the mascara and other makeup products in their bag are. The tubes and bottles offer no help. Cosmetics are not required to carry an expiration date, and a mascara looks identical on the day it was opened and six months later. EyeVida has launched Beauty Replacement Cues, a set of 144 adhesive stickers—12 for each month—that answers a question product packaging often does not: when should it be replaced? A sticker is applied when a product is opened to remind the user when they should throw it away. Created by Dr. Melissa Barnett, OD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, a doctor of optometry, and is available on Amazon and at eyevida.com.The design is deliberately low-tech. Each sticker adheres to glass, plastic and coated cardboard. The small, round stickers fit a mascara tube or a liner pencil as readily as a serum bottle or a jar of cream, which allows one set to cover an entire routine rather than a single category. No app, no subscription, and no packaging change are involved.The gap the cues address is documented. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that no U.S. laws or regulations require cosmetics to carry specific shelf lives or expiration dates on their labels. The agency also notes that eye-area cosmetics have shorter shelf lives than other products because of repeated microbial exposure during use, that they may cause eye infections, such as pink eye, styes, blepharitis, keratitis that can be serious, and that industry experts recommend replacing mascara three months after purchase.Peer-reviewed research has reached a similar conclusion. A 2019 study in the Journal of Applied Microbiology examined in-use cosmetics across five categories, including mascara, eyeliner, lipstick, and lip gloss, and found roughly 79% to 90% of products contaminated with bacteria. The authors concluded that greater user awareness is needed and recommended that manufacturers display expiration dates prominently enough for consumers to recognize them."The guidance exists. The solution does not," said Dr. Melissa Barnett, a doctor of optometry based in California. “People are told to replace a product every three months, yet the packaging provides no way to remember when it was opened. The tube cannot tell you—and most people simply do not remember when they opened their makeup”Barnett said the gap is one of memory rather than knowledge.“In clinical practice, I often see people with eye infections, explain the three-month replacement guideline, and watch that information disappear the moment they leave the office,” Barnett said. “Knowledge is not the problem, and people are not ignoring their doctor’s advice. They simply cannot remember a date nobody ever wrote down."A set of 144 cues retails for $17.99, is made in the United States, and is patent pending.The launch arrives as the beauty category has increasingly emphasized transparency about what a product contains and how long it lasts. EyeVida's tagline, "True Beauty Remembers," reflects an approach built on tracking a product through its life rather than replacing it on impulse."There is a version of beauty that is about buying more," Barnett said. "This is not that. Knowing where a product is in its life is the opposite of that instinct. It is paying attention. It is clean beauty."“Too often, beauty is defined by buying more,” Barnett said. “EyeVida challenges that mindset. Knowing when a product has reached the end of its safe lifespan is not about consumption—it is about awareness, responsibility, and protecting your health.”Beauty Replacement Cues are available on Amazon and at eyevida.com, with free shipping on United States orders over $15. EyeVida holds a pending trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under serial number 99544381.About EyeVidaEyeVida is a beauty accessory brand founded by Melissa Barnett, OD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, a doctor of optometry, TEDx speaker and key opinion leader recognized for her expertise in dry eye disease, specialty and scleral lenses, keratoconus, and presbyopia. Barnett has authored more than 350 articles and books, delivered over 550 lectures, and is a founding member of Intrepid Eye Society. The company produces Beauty Replacement Cues, adhesive stickers that mark the replacement window on eye, lip and skincare products. EyeVida products are made in the United States. The company is based in Davis, California. More information is available at eyevida.com.

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