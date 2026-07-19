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Junior Wheat Show Visual Placements

Please see our top visual placements in the 4-H and FFA Junior Wheat Show. The 4-H/FFA State Wheat Show Production and Milling scores, to date, do not contain the protein and kernel hardness scores. Therefore, the current Excel score sheet does not represent final production and milling rankings. The placements as of today are sorted by “total” visual (or production which includes the tag and report scores.)  Congratulations to all that have participated!

Click below to view results:

2026 4-H Visual Scores

2026 FFA Visual Scores

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Junior Wheat Show Visual Placements

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