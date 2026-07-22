How holistic art therapy opens the path to one’s inner self

create art THERAPY • holistic art therapy • place of healing art Petra Krassnitzer, holistic art therapist and founder create art THERAPY Petra Krassnitzer • certified holistic art therapist • create art THERAPY

How to deal with limits due to a blockage? create art THERAPY, led by art therapist Petra Krassnitzer, has established itself as a global online center.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Words: How create art THERAPY is Redefining Emotional Healing for Creatives and Sensitive Minds

Traditional talk therapy has long been the standard for mental wellness, but for many, words are not enough to reach the deepest layers of the psyche. create art THERAPY, a specialized practice in Vienna, is bridging this gap by offering a holistic, sensory-based approach that helps individuals unlock their potential and overcome deep-seated emotional blocks.

Led by diploma-certified holistic art therapist Mag. Petra Krassnitzer, the practice provides a unique space for those who feel disconnected from their own vitality. Whether dealing with creative stagnation, the aftermath of heartbreak, or the pressures of a high-stress professional environment, clients are invited to bypass the analytical mind and engage in a dialogue with their inner selves through painting, sculpting, and movement.

“When life flow is blocked, the intellect often hits a wall,” explains Mag. Petra Krassnitzer. “By using the media of art, we create an ‘alternative channel’ for expression. We don’t analyse the artwork; we focus on the process - the act of shaping, painting, or sounding - which allows us to access and gently dissolve long-held emotional patterns.”

A Sanctuary for Creative Souls

create art THERAPY is specifically tailored to artists, creatives, and highly sensitive individuals who often find traditional verbal therapy insufficient. The practice offers a protected, non-judgmental environment where clients are not required to explain or interpret their feelings, but rather to simply experience them. This non-verbal methodology ensures that the client remains in control, fostering a sense of self-determination and renewed inner balance.

Upcoming Group Experience: Poetry Night

To demonstrate the power of collective artistic expression, Mag. Petra Krassnitzer is hosting a special "Poetry Night." This event offers an accessible entry point into the art-therapeutic process, utilizing poetry within a group setting to foster personal growth and creative discovery.

* Event: Poetry Night – A Guided Group Art Therapy Process

* Date: November 13, 2026

* Time: 18:00 – 21:00

* Location: Herrengasse 12, 1010 Vienna, Austria

* Registration: https://www.create-art.at/therapy/kunsttherapie-setting (https://www.create-art.at/therapy/kunsttherapie-setting)

About create art THERAPY

Located in Vienna, create art THERAPY is a pioneering practice dedicated to the healing power of creativity. Under the expert guidance of Mag. Petra Krassnitzer, the studio serves as a "place of healing art," helping individuals navigate life’s challenges and reclaim their authentic expression. Services are offered worldwide online in both German and English.

For more information about sessions or to view upcoming events, visit www.create-art.at/therapy (https://www.create-art.at/therapy).

Questions & Contact

create art THERAPY

Mag. Petra Krassnitzer

Phone: +436608464699

Email: therapy@create-art.at

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