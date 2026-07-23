Gynecomastia Treatment and Results: Best Practices

Front view of Chest Before Gynecomastia Treatment Front view three months after minimally invasive gynecomastia treatment

Best Gynecomastia Treatment Results

Avoiding the complication of contour deformities after excision of gynecomastia by using liposuction is a great benefit to patients” — Robert J Paresi Jr., MD

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- How to achieve the Best Gynecomastia Treatment Experience and ResultsPatients with Grade 1 and 2 gynecomastia (mild to moderate) can have the treatment done under local anesthesia. This involves injections of a numbing solution to the area with the entire procedure taking about an hour to complete. The patient is given an oral sedative and narcotic before the procedure, and is often able to be discharged to home within 30 minutes of the completion of the procedure.Liposuction should be used as an adjunct procedure in every case. Gynecomastia involves the presence of both breast tissue and surrounding fat that results in the undesired appearance. Liposuction involves the removal of the fat around the breast tissue allowing for isolation of the breast tissue for later removal. By using liposuction in combination with the removal of the breast tissue, contour deformities (sunken-in appearance) are avoided that were common with the only breast tissue removal of older techniques. This results in overall better outcomes.The procedure can be done through a 5-7 mm incision located on the lateral chest or periareolar locations. Using this minimally invasive approach, the scarring that resulted from the more invasive techniques is avoided.

Gynecomastia Treatment under Local Anesthesia

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