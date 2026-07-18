Subcommittee to Hold Roundtable on Improving Maritime Safety Programs
Washington, D.C. – Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS) announced that the Subcommittee will hold a roundtable to discuss marine safety programs. Participating industry stakeholders represent several types of vessel operators engaged in domestic commerce who will offer their insight to improve safety in this critical industry. The roundtable will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in 2167 Rayburn House Office Building.
Witness List:
- Rear Admiral David C. Barata, Deputy Commandant for Operations Policy and Capabilities, United States Coast Guard
- Andrew Sargis, Director of Sales for Wendella Tours & Cruises in Chicago, IL and, Chief of Operations of the Chicago Water Taxi
- David Kennedy, Boat Owners Association of The United States
- Dave Marlow, Senior Director of Product Integrity, Brunswick
- Jennifer Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer, The American Waterways Operators
- Cameron Humphrey, Director of Government Affairs, Saronic Technologies
- Ken Franke, President, Sportfishing Association of California
- Chris Woodley, United Fisherman of Alaska
- Aaron Smith, President, Offshore Marine Services Association
- Donald F. Josberger, President, International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, AFL-CIO
More information about the roundtable entitled, “Intersecting Courses: Maritime Safety Regulation and Technology,” including witness testimony and a link to the live webcast, will be posted here as it becomes available.
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