Subcommittee to Hold Roundtable on Improving Maritime Safety Programs

Washington, D.C. – Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS) announced that the Subcommittee will hold a roundtable to discuss marine safety programs. Participating industry stakeholders represent several types of vessel operators engaged in domestic commerce who will offer their insight to improve safety in this critical industry. The roundtable will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in 2167 Rayburn House Office Building.

Witness List:

Rear Admiral David C. Barata, Deputy Commandant for Operations Policy and Capabilities, United States Coast Guard

Andrew Sargis, Director of Sales for Wendella Tours & Cruises in Chicago, IL and, Chief of Operations of the Chicago Water Taxi

David Kennedy, Boat Owners Association of The United States

Dave Marlow, Senior Director of Product Integrity, Brunswick

Jennifer Carpenter, President and Chief Executive Officer, The American Waterways Operators

Cameron Humphrey, Director of Government Affairs, Saronic Technologies

Ken Franke, President, Sportfishing Association of California

Chris Woodley, United Fisherman of Alaska

Aaron Smith, President, Offshore Marine Services Association

Donald F. Josberger, President, International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, AFL-CIO

More information about the roundtable entitled, “Intersecting Courses: Maritime Safety Regulation and Technology,” including witness testimony and a link to the live webcast, will be posted here as it becomes available.