Accesstive Introduces an End-to-End Accessibility Platform for Modern Web Teams

Accesstive - Web Accessibility. Done Right.

Built from 15+ years of enterprise web experience, Accesstive helps organizations and agencies manage accessibility through one continuous workflow.

We built Accesstive to solve the accessibility workflow challenges we experienced ourselves. If it helps others make accessibility part of everyday web operations, we've achieved our goal.” — Nitin Chauhan

DRESDEN, 01097, GERMANY, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 15 years of delivering enterprise web solutions, the team at NITSAN, a TYPO3 Gold Partner and award-winning digital agency, is unveiling Accesstive , an end-to-end accessibility platform shaped by real client work and years of solving accessibility challenges across enterprise websites.Accessibility has become an increasingly important part of modern websites, yet for many organizations it remains difficult to manage. Public sector organizations face growing regulatory expectations, while private businesses are responding to customer demands, procurement requirements, and the need to create more inclusive digital experiences. Despite this, accessibility work is often spread across disconnected scanners, audit reports, spreadsheets, and manual collaboration between developers, agencies, and accessibility specialists.Rather than setting out to build another accessibility product, the team at NITSAN created Accesstive as an internal project while delivering websites for clients. Over time, they realized many organizations and digital agencies were facing the same operational challenges."We didn't build Accesstive because the market needed another accessibility platform," said Nitin Chauhan, Founder of Accesstive. "We built it because we experienced these challenges ourselves while delivering websites. It started as an internal project to improve how our own teams managed accessibility. Eventually, we realized the same workflow could help other agencies and organizations as well."Today, Accesstive brings together website scanning, continuous monitoring, live accessibility audits, issue management, remediation guidance, accessibility reporting, accessibility statements, and expert support into one continuous workflow. Instead of treating accessibility as a one-time audit, the platform helps teams identify issues, prioritize improvements, collaborate across stakeholders, and measure progress as websites evolve.The platform is designed for public sector organizations, private businesses, digital agencies, developers, and in-house web teams. Whether accessibility is managed internally or with agency support, Accesstive provides a shared workflow that helps everyone work together more effectively while reducing the complexity of managing accessibility across multiple tools."We hope other agencies won't have to spend years solving the same operational challenges we did," Chauhan added. "If Accesstive helps teams make accessibility a natural part of building and maintaining websites, then we've achieved what we set out to do."Organizations can learn more at https://accesstive.com About AccesstiveAccesstive is developed by NITSAN, a TYPO3 Gold Partner and award-winning digital agency with more than 15 years of enterprise web experience. Originally built as an internal project to improve accessibility delivery across client websites, Accesstive has evolved into an end-to-end accessibility platform that helps organizations, agencies, and development teams manage accessibility through one continuous workflow.

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