Vibrant’s Learning and Development Essentials Decodes the Science and Strategy Behind Workplace Learning

Book Cover of Learning and Development Essentials Book Cover of Learning and Development Essentials

Author Albert Singh equips aspiring L&D professionals with practical tools to design high-impact learning programs.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the official release of Learning and Development Essentials, authored by talent development expert Albert Singh. Written for early-career professionals transitioning into L&D, talent management/ development professionals, corporate trainers, and fresh graduates breaking into HR and L&D, this insightful resource offers clarity, frameworks, and practical tools to design learning programs that drive real business impact. It is now available on Amazon and at vibrantpublishers.com.

Learning and Development Essentials addresses a critical gap in the market by combining theoretical foundations with practical application. Organized into nine comprehensive chapters, the book takes readers on a structured journey, from foundational concepts such as learning theories, adult learning principles, and the 70-20-10 model to advanced topics including Bloom’s Taxonomy, the ADDIE and SAM instructional design models, and the Kirkpatrick and LTEM framework for measuring learning impact and ROI.

In addition to its foundational and strategic content, Learning and Development Essentials addresses the evolving role of technology in corporate learning, where readers gain exposure to emerging tools and trends reshaping the L&D landscape, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning, and Learning Management Systems (LMS). This progressive approach ensures readers are prepared not just for today's challenges but for the future of L&D, and driving this vision is the book’s author, Albert Singh, whose extensive industry experience provides depth and authenticity to the subject.

An engineer-turned-educator, Mr. Singh has over 15 years of experience across the e-commerce, cloud, and BFSI sectors. He has worked with some of the top Fortune companies, gaining global exposure across cultures and delivering large-scale employee programs aligned with business goals. He has orchestrated diverse talent development initiatives spanning new-hire training, continuous learning, soft skills development, rewards and recognition, employee management, change management, and corporate social responsibility, to name a few. A flagbearer for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives, the author champions a people-first approach throughout program design and development, striving to challenge biases and foster a more inclusive workplace.

As a corporate professional who transitioned from operations to L&D, Albert believes Learning and Development is an indispensable concept in the new-age corporate world, whose full scope and potential are often misunderstood across organizations. “Is L&D just a fancy term for onboarding employees to kick-start their job on the first day or week, a mere subset of the Human Resources (HR) support wing, existing to simply check off the HR department's charter, or is it truly capable of making an impact on an organization’s growth? If you are new to the concept of L&D and looking for answers to any of the questions listed above, you have picked the right book,” states the author.

Organizations today need L&D professionals who can move beyond traditional training to create strategic initiatives that drive real business value. In response to the growing complexity of corporate learning environments and the increasing strategic importance of L&D functions, Learning and Development Essentials provides professionals and entrepreneurs with a complete toolkit for excellence, complete with tools, frameworks, exercises, and real-world case studies that transform both individual performance and organizational capability.

Early reviewers have praised the book’s practical approach and cohesive coverage, offering value to both newcomers and experienced practitioners seeking to enhance their skills and stay current with best practices. Christa Sturgis, an L&D Leader and Consultant, calls it a thoughtful and comprehensive foundation of learning and development. Similarly, Nobel Criss, a NetGalley Reviewer, states, “…the book simplifies key concepts such as instructional design models, training needs analysis, and ROI measurement, making it especially valuable for HR professionals, trainers, and aspiring L&D specialists.”

The release comes at a time when organizations worldwide are recognizing the critical role of continuous learning in maintaining competitive advantage. With remote work, digital transformation, and rapidly changing skill requirements, effective L&D has never been more important.

Learning and Development Essentials joins Vibrant Publishers' acclaimed Self-Learning Management Series, designed to provide practical, actionable knowledge for business leaders, professionals, and career changers. This book is available at Vibrant Publishers (vibrantpublishers.com) in paperback, hardcover, and digital formats, as well as through Amazon and other major book retailers.

About the Author

Albert Singh brings over 15 years of diverse experience spanning the e-commerce, cloud, and BFSI sectors. An engineer by education and an educator by profession, Albert has a profound passion for talent development. He specializes in strategizing and driving people programs, curating technical and non-technical learning and training programs that aim to upskill employees, leading product demonstrations to enhance user experience, and designing talent development strategies and initiatives.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard, well-known principles, as well as practical ways of applying the subject matter in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Learning and Development Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516783

Hardback - 9781636516806

E-Book - 9781636516790

Author Spotlight: Albert Singh on his new book Learning and Development Essentials

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