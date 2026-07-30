Vibrant Publishers Unveils a Practical OD Guide for AI, ESG, and Workplace Transformation

Cover of Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition) Ankur Mithal and Michael Kientz, authors of Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition).

Ankur Mithal and Michael Kientz equip change leaders with practical tools, frameworks, and future-ready OD insights.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Organizational Development Essentials), Second Edition, co-authored by Ankur Mithal and Michael Kientz. Available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats, the updated guide provides organizational development practitioners, HR professionals, change managers, consultants, and students with a structured approach to diagnosing, implementing, and sustaining organizational change.

The book draws on the authors’ extensive international leadership and organizational development experience. Mithal has led business, quality improvement, and OD initiatives across banking, BPO, entrepreneurship, and the nonprofit sector, while Kientz brings more than 30 years of OD experience, including director-level roles at Citigroup and Compassion International and leadership development work across five continents.

The second edition responds to the growing complexity of organizational development practice. As organizations adapt to artificial intelligence, changing workforce expectations, sustainability priorities, and increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable results, practitioners need resources that connect established OD principles with current workplace realities.

The second edition of Organizational Development Essentials brings together foundational concepts, intervention methodologies, and practical tools in a single accessible guide. Its structure follows the OD process, beginning with the nature of organizations, the purpose of organizational development, and the evolution of the field. It then examines the five stages of a planned OD intervention: Entry, Diagnosis, Implementation, Evaluation, and Institutionalization.

Each stage includes conceptual explanations and practical guidance to help readers apply OD frameworks within real organizational settings.

The book’s treatment of artificial intelligence reflects the rapidly changing tools available to OD professionals. It examines how AI can support diagnostic analysis while emphasizing the importance of professional judgment, ethical practice, and the human-centered values that remain central to organizational development.

The guide is accompanied by an extensive collection of online practitioner resources, including OD proposal templates, intervention trackers, institutionalization-readiness checklists, impact-evaluation frameworks, fishbone diagrams, RACI analysis tools, process maps, domain charters, and a change-champion guide. Developed from the authors’ combined professional experience, these resources are designed for immediate application in workplace settings.

“An OD practitioner’s effectiveness depends not only on the frameworks they use, but also on how they engage with people and organizations,” says co-author Michael Kientz. “Organizational development is ultimately a relational practice, grounded in strong competencies, ethical judgment, and a commitment to meaningful change.”

Early reviewers have highlighted the book’s practical and capability-building approach. Susan Granger, a learning and human resources professional, described it as “a valuable, capability-building resource for anyone looking to understand how organizations work and how to help them adapt and thrive.”

Jhon Paul Bahian, CSSBB, L&D and OD consultant, noted that the book is “grounded in core OD principles” and offers “a practical and accessible approach to connecting people strategies with measurable business results.”

Written in a clear, instructional format, Organizational Development Essentials (Second Edition) is suitable for experienced professionals, those entering the OD field, and students pursuing graduate-level coursework. Its combination of frameworks, implementation guidance, learning aids, and downloadable resources supports both independent study and formal instruction.

Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted to Know, Second Edition is available on Amazon and www.vibrantpublishers.com and is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series.

About the Authors

Ankur Mithal is a seasoned business professional and entrepreneur with 15+ years of experience across banking, BPO, and consulting, with expertise in OD and operational improvement.

Michael Kientz brings over 30 years of global experience in OD, leadership, and change management, having led OD functions across industries. Together, they combine traditional OD expertise with modern, data-driven, and AI-informed approaches to help organizations navigate today’s complex environment.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition)

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636517193

Hardback - 9781636517247

E-Book - 9781636517230

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