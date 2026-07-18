STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

OFFICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARINGS

DENISE P. BALANAY

SENIOR HEARINGS OFFICER

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

Through June 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i, through the month of June 2026. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF BARBERING AND COSMETOLOGY

Respondent: Liang Chen

Case Number: BAR 2026-0046-L

Sanction: $750 fine, immediate cessation of barbering activity outside a barber shop

Effective Date: 6-9-26

RICO alleges that on or about January 16, 2026, Respondent offered and provided haircut services for compensation on the premises of a studio that was not a barber shop, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-3(b) and 439A-16(a)(4). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondent: Bond Pharmacy, Inc., dba Advanced Infusion Solutions

Case Number: PHA 2026-9-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-25-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Ohio, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Longs Drug Stores California, LLC, dba Longs Drugs #9164

Case Number: PHA 2024-27-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-25-26

RICO alleges that Respondent dispensed the wrong medication to a patient, in potential violation of HRS § 467-21(a)(4) and HAR § 16-95-110(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Adrian L. Rivera

Case Number: REC 2026-0134-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-26-26

RICO alleges that Respondent utilized an unlicensed contractor to perform contracting work requiring licenses pursuant to HRS Chapter 444, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6) and 436B-19(16). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Makana Bonde, fka Michael Makana Osborne

Case Number: REC 2023-41-L

Sanction: $3,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-26-26

RICO alleges that Respondent was convicted of six petty misdemeanors, including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (“OVUII”) on 7/18/2024, while being licensed as a real estate salesperson since 2018. RICO further alleges that on Respondent’s renewal application submitted on 11/21/2024, Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial renewal), have you been convicted of a crime in which the conviction has not been annulled or expunged?” and failed to disclose the 7/18/2024 OVUII conviction, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(5), 436B-19(12), and 436B-19(14). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PSYCHOLOGY

Respondent: Robert M. Duwors, Ph.D.

Case Number: PSY 2024-18-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 5-22-26

RICO alleges that in his Renewal Application for Psychologist License dated June 17, 2022, Respondent did not disclose the Florida Disciplinary Decision issued on February 18, 2021. RICO further alleges that Respondent failed to timely report in writing to the Hawaiʻi Board, both the Vermont Disciplinary Decision 2021 and Vermont Disciplinary Decision 2024, within 30 days after the disciplinary decisions were issued by the Vermont Boad, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(5), 436B-19(15), 465-13(a)(7), and 465-13(a)(19). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Copies of the decisions are available online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/oah/oah_decisions/

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

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Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]