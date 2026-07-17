Governor Ron DeSantis Recommends Dr. Henry Mack for Education Commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his recommendation of Dr. Henry Mack to serve as Florida’s next Commissioner of Education. The recommendation follows the appointment of Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas to serve as President of Polk State College and Dr. Paul O. Burns to serve as Interim Commissioner during the transition.

Dr. Mack earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in philosophy and theology from the Catholic University of America and his doctorate in education administration and the philosophy of education from the University of Miami. From 2019 to 2023, he oversaw the Divisions of Florida Colleges, Career and Adult Education, Vocational Rehabilitation, Blind Services, the Office of Workforce Education and Economic Alignment, and the Commission for Independent Education. In his current federal role as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor, he has advanced policies that integrate education and labor systems to expand Registered Apprenticeships, accelerate credential attainment, root out waste and fraud in the nation’s unemployment insurance system, and align training with high-demand industry needs.

“I am confident Dr. Mack will build on Florida’s record of success in education,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “He shares our commitment to parental rights, school choice, eliminating radical ideologies from the classroom, and preparing every student for success in the workforce and in life.”

“It is a profound honor to be recommended by Governor DeSantis to serve as Florida’s Commissioner of Education,” said Dr. Henry Mack. “For more than two decades I had the privilege of teaching in Florida, helping students think critically about education, policy, and the good life. As Chancellor, I worked to align our entire K-20 system with workforce needs, and at the U.S. Department of Labor I have continued breaking down the artificial walls between education and employment so that every Floridian—and every American—has clear pathways to high-wage careers. I am ready to bring that integrated vision home to serve Florida’s students, parents, and teachers and strengthen our workforce and economy.”

Dr. Mack’s leadership has emphasized competency-based pathways, classical liberal arts learning, expanded Registered Apprenticeships (including degree-connected models), stronger career and technical education and community college partnerships, and the removal of bureaucratic barriers that separate education from employment. His work supports Governor DeSantis’ vision of ensuring Florida remains the national leader in workforce education and economic opportunity while upholding excellence, transparency, and parental rights in K-12 education.