First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces First-in-the-Nation Resiliency Educator Endorsement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the first-in-the-nation opportunity for educators to add the resiliency endorsement to their Florida teacher certificate. The State Board of Education approved the release of the Resiliency Educator Endorsement, a new learning opportunity designed to strengthen educators’ abilities to help students develop the characteristics and life skills needed to overcome challenges and achieve success. The endorsement builds upon the Resiliency Florida initiative spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, which equips students with the skills needed to overcome life’s challenges, make responsible decisions, and become confident, productive citizens.

“For several years, the Resiliency Florida initiative has led the nation in reframing the way mental health is taught in schools,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Building upon the eleven resiliency characteristics, we are thrilled to announce the Resiliency Educator Endorsement and continue to empower our educators with the tools they need to instill these important characteristics into young Floridians.”

“Thanks to First Lady Casey DeSantis' leadership through the Resiliency Florida initiative, Florida continues to successfully prepare students not only for academic achievement in the classroom but also for success in life,” said Commissioner-Designate Henry Mack. “The Resiliency Educator Endorsement will give teachers access to high-quality professional learning to better support students as they develop the skills to overcome the obstacles within their lives and become more resilient.”

“Florida continues to lead the nation by equipping educators with innovative professional learning opportunities,” said Ryan Petty, Chair of the State Board of Education. “The Resiliency Educator Endorsement empowers teachers with practical strategies to cultivate resilience in the classroom, helping students build the confidence, perseverance, and life skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

The Resiliency Educator Endorsement will be one of 14 endorsements available to Florida educators to add to their certification, further enhancing the abilities of educators to provide a world-class education to students. Through the Resiliency Educator Endorsement, certified educators will gain practical strategies to integrate resiliency into instruction based on Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics. This endorsement complements the over 100 free resources, including ones for teachers and parents, currently available through Resiliency Florida. Educators who complete the required training and satisfy all requirements may add the endorsement to their valid Florida educator certificate.

To access Resiliency Florida materials and pre-register for the Resiliency Educator Endorsement, visit the Resiliency Florida website at: BuildResiliency.org .

First Lady DeSantis launched the Resiliency Florida initiative in February of 2021 to equip Florida’s youth with the skills to overcome life’s challenges. In March of 2023, the State Board of Education adopted the First Lady’s recommendations for this first-in-the-nation approach on resiliency education designed to impart critical skills in early grades and to support students as they demonstrate those concepts in later grades. The standards embed concepts of civic responsibility through citizenship and mentorship to not only help students understand the value of these ideas, but to actively engage in activities and exercises that will prepare them to be upstanding, responsible citizens.

Florida continues to be a national leader in education and its continued focus on resiliency is yet another example of Florida’s commitment to strong students and empowered parents.