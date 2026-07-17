Governor Abbott Appoints Estes, Ward To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Cassidy Estes and Kathy Ward to the State Board for Educator Certification for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029 and February 1, 2031, respectively. The board oversees certification, continuing education, and standards of conduct of public-school educators.

Cassidy Estes of Amarillo is an educator at Amarillo Independent School District (AISD). She is a campus representative for the Association of Texas Professional Educators and the AISD Consultation Committee and a member of Elevate Amarillo and Saint Stephen Church. Estes received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas State University.

Kathy Ward of Plano most recently served as an appointee on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct and previously served as a Commissioner for Collin County Precinct 4, the first women to do so. Additionally, she was a special education teacher for Plano Independent School District, former Dale Carnegie Instructor, and spent over a decade as a morning radio talk show cohost. She has been a lifelong volunteer and held various volunteer roles serving on numerous school advisory boards, foundations and organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Special Olympics. She is a recipient of the Class of 2025 Plano Women of Inspiration award and a graduate of Leadership Plano Class XIV. Ward received a Bachelor of Science in Education from University of North Texas.