Governor Abbott Appoints Howden As Texas Secretary Of State

TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott today appointed Robert S. Howden as the 116th Secretary of State of Texas, effective July 18, 2026.

“Robert Howden has served Texas with distinction in four Republican governors’ administrations,” said Governor Abbott. “I have full confidence he will excel as Secretary of State. His experience in the legislative process and extensive public service have prepared him to protect the integrity of Texas elections and represent our state with strength on the global stage. Texas will benefit from his distinguished leadership.”

The Secretary of State serves as Chief Election Officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. The Office of the Secretary of State also provides a repository for official business and commercial records required to be filed with the Office. The Secretary publishes government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public. The Secretary also serves as keeper of the state seal and attestor to the Governor's signature on official documents.

In addition, the Secretary serves as Senior Advisor and Liaison to the Governor for Texas Border and Mexican Affairs and as Chief International Protocol Officer for Texas.

Robert S. Howden of Austin is a Senior Advisor and the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor. Previously, he was an independent legislative and public affairs consultant. Prior to forming his consulting business, he served Governor Rick Perry as Communications Director and Senior Advisor and oversaw the Governor’s Task Force on Economic Development Growth. Additionally, he led the National Federation of Independent Business Texas and, prior to this role, served on Governor Bill Clements’ staff and the Texas Department of Commerce. He is a member of the University of Texas (UT) Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee, former Chairman of the Texas Exes Legislative Committee, and former member of the Texas Exes Board of Directors. Additionally, he is on the Austin Club Board and served on the Advisory Board of the Helping Hand Home for Children, and the Austin Junior League Advisory Board. Howden received a Bachelor of Science from UT at Austin.