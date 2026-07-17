Washington County Route W now open at Ashley Branch Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Washington County Route W, southeast of Bourbon, is now open. Construction crews completed the new bridge deck (driving surface) over Ashley Branch and were able to reopen the road to all traffic today, July 17, on schedule.

Crews from Louis-Company, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed Route W over Ashley Branch on June 8 to replace the driving surface.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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