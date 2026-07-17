Council Highlights, July 14, 2026

07/17/2026

Category: County Manager’s Office County Council

The Talbot County Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Council Member Keasha Haythe was absent.

Mid-Shore Behavioral Health Annual Update

Katie Dilley, LCSW-C, Chief Executive Officer of Mid-Shore Behavioral Health (MSBH), and Shannon Joyce, MPH, CHES, Behavioral Health Coordinator for the Aging Population, MSBH, presented the organization's annual update and requested Council approval of the FY27 Letter of Agreement reappointing MSBH as Talbot County’s Core Service Agency for management of the public behavioral health system.

The presentation highlighted the organization's role in coordinating behavioral health services across the five-county Mid-Shore region, which manages more than $25 million in State and federal funding to support crisis services, substance use treatment, recovery programs, homelessness initiatives, school-based behavioral health services, suicide prevention, and services for older adults and veterans. Presenters also discussed current priorities, including expanding the mobile crisis response, addressing workforce shortages, reducing stigma surrounding mental health treatment, and increasing behavioral health services in local schools.

Council members discussed the region's behavioral health needs, the growing importance of peer support services, and the value of partnerships with healthcare providers, schools, law enforcement, and community organizations. Council unanimously approved the FY27 Letter of Agreement with Mid-Shore Behavioral Health.

Introduction of Legislation

Council introduced Bill No. 1652, which proposes amendments to Chapter 131 of the Talbot County Code governing road naming and property numbering.

The legislation would modernize the County's addressing standards to comply with Next Generation 911 (NG911) requirements while clarifying responsibilities shared between the Department of Planning and Zoning and the Department of Emergency Services in administering the County's addressing program. The proposed changes are intended to improve emergency response by ensuring accurate, standardized address information for first responders and emergency communications personnel.

The public hearing for Bill No. 1652 has been scheduled for August 11, 2026.

Public Hearings – FY27 Capital Enabling Legislation

The Council held public hearings on Bill Nos. 1628 through 1650, the FY27 capital enabling legislation authorizing or amending appropriations for projects included in the FY2027 Capital Improvement Program.

The legislation covers a wide range of County capital projects, including improvements to County community pools; security enhancements at County facilities; driving range, greens, and cart path improvements at Hog Neck Golf Course; continued development of Frederick Douglass Park on the Tuckahoe; improvements at the Talbot County Detention Center; capital projects for Talbot County Public Schools; HVAC replacements at County facilities; design work for improvements to the Talbot County Courthouse Music Hall; acquisition of property for future County purposes; culvert rehabilitation projects; road improvements in St. Michaels and Trappe; and numerous water and wastewater infrastructure improvements serving communities throughout Talbot County.

Following the public hearings, Council subsequently approved all twenty-three capital bills. Bill No. 1643, the MEBA Engineering School sewer extension project, was approved with Council Member Lynn Mielke abstaining. All remaining bills were approved unanimously.

Eligible for Vote

Council approved Bill No. 1627 by a 3–2 vote, amending Chapter 190 of the Talbot County Code regarding Reserved Land Agreements and Reservations of Development Rights.

The legislation allows for the partial or complete release of a Reserved Land Agreement or Reservation of Development Rights Agreement when a property is subject to an option contract with the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF), subject to specified conditions.

During discussion, Council Vice President Pete Lesher expressed opposition to the legislation, stating that although the bill had been narrowed to apply only to a specific circumstance, he believed it created special treatment for an individual property owner and did not represent sound public policy. The bill was approved by a vote of 4-1 with Mr. Lesher voting against the legislation.

Board and Committee Appointments: County Manager Clay Stamp presented several recommendations for board and committee appointments:

County Manager Clay Stamp presented several recommendations for board and committee appointments: Letter of Support – Bellevue Passage Museum: Council unanimously approved forwarding a letter supporting the Bellevue Passage Museum's application for a FY27 Maryland Historical Trust African American Heritage Preservation Program grant. Dr. Dennis DeShields thanked the Council for its continued support and announced plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on August 5 at 9:30 a.m. No County funding is associated with the grant request.

Council unanimously approved forwarding a letter supporting the Bellevue Passage Museum's application for a FY27 Maryland Historical Trust African American Heritage Preservation Program grant. Dr. Dennis DeShields thanked the Council for its continued support and announced plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on August 5 at 9:30 a.m. No County funding is associated with the grant request. Talbot County Sanitary District Pump Truck and Pump Grinders: Council unanimously approved a request from the Department of Public Works to purchase a 2026 pump truck for the Talbot County Sanitary District by utilizing a State of Virginia heavy equipment procurement contract. The vehicle, budgeted in the FY27 Capital Budget, will be purchased from Mid-Atlantic Truck & Equipment in the sum of $185,567. Council also approved the purchase of ten E-One grinder pumps from Freemire & Associates, Inc. in the amount of $41,618.56 to replenish County inventory stock.

Council unanimously approved a request from the Department of Public Works to purchase a 2026 pump truck for the Talbot County Sanitary District by utilizing a State of Virginia heavy equipment procurement contract. The vehicle, budgeted in the FY27 Capital Budget, will be purchased from Mid-Atlantic Truck & Equipment in the sum of $185,567. Council also approved the purchase of ten E-One grinder pumps from Freemire & Associates, Inc. in the amount of $41,618.56 to replenish County inventory stock. Letter Opposing Proposed Seaplane Base: Council approved forwarding a letter to the Maryland Aviation Administration opposing the application by Coastal Seaplanes to establish a seaplane base on the Miles River. Following Council discussion regarding the County's role in the matter. the motion passed by a vote of 3-1, with Mr. Lesher voting against sending the letter.

Council approved forwarding a letter to the Maryland Aviation Administration opposing the application by Coastal Seaplanes to establish a seaplane base on the Miles River. Following Council discussion regarding the County's role in the matter. the motion passed by a vote of 3-1, with Mr. Lesher voting against sending the letter. Development Impact Fees: Finance Director Martha Sparks and Bryce Yelton, Assistant Planning Officer, presented information regarding the County's annual adjustment to development impact fees as outlined by Section 64-13(c) of the Talbot County Code.

Staff explained that the annual adjustment is based on the Engineering News-Record Construction Cost Index and is intended to ensure that impact fees continue to reflect current construction costs so that new development pays its proportionate share of infrastructure improvements. Council discussed the adjustment process and the importance of maintaining consistency with the County's adopted impact fee policy.

A motion was made to waive the fee increase for this year; however, it failed on a 2–2 tie vote.

Finance Director Martha Sparks and Bryce Yelton, Assistant Planning Officer, presented information regarding the County's annual adjustment to development impact fees as outlined by Section 64-13(c) of the Talbot County Code. Staff explained that the annual adjustment is based on the Engineering News-Record Construction Cost Index and is intended to ensure that impact fees continue to reflect current construction costs so that new development pays its proportionate share of infrastructure improvements. Council discussed the adjustment process and the importance of maintaining consistency with the County's adopted impact fee policy. A motion was made to waive the fee increase for this year; however, it failed on a 2–2 tie vote. Trial Board Judge Appointment: Council approved entering into a contract with Victor K. Butanis to serve as the Trial Board Judge for the Talbot County Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEBOR) Trial Board. The Trial Board is convened when necessary to hear disciplinary matters involving law enforcement officers.

Council approved entering into a contract with Victor K. Butanis to serve as the Trial Board Judge for the Talbot County Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEBOR) Trial Board. The Trial Board is convened when necessary to hear disciplinary matters involving law enforcement officers. Mr. Stamp invited the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the North EMS Station located in Cordova on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Next Meeting

The Council’s next legislative meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Bradley Meeting Room located in the South Wing of the Talbot County Courthouse, 11 North Washington Street, Easton. The meeting is open to the public.

council highlights meeting highlights