Texas Sets New Record For Total Jobs In June

July 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the state’s robust jobs economy as Texas set a new record for total jobs in June and again outpaced the national annual growth rate. Texas reached a new high of 14,469,600 total nonfarm jobs in June after a gain of 43,400 jobs.

“Texas is where the American dream lives,” said Governor Abbott. “Because in Texas, freedom is a magnet for innovation and prosperity is the reward for hard work. That is why jobs grow in Texas and why Texas continues to lead for business investment and population growth. With the best business climate and strongest workforce in the nation, Texas’ robust jobs economy will fuel expanded opportunity for generations of Texans to come.”

June labor market data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high of 14,469,600 total nonfarm jobs after a gain of 43,400 jobs in June.

Texas gained 177,900 jobs from June 2025 to June 2026 and outpaced the annual job growth rate for the U.S. as a whole.

Texans working, including self-employed Texans, totaled 15,203,600.

The Texas labor force totaled 15,904,900 with a gain of 29,700 people over the last 12-month period.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott announced Saronic Technologies, Inc. will construct a next-generation shipyard, expected to be the largest shipyard in the country, called Port Alpha at the Port of Brownsville for the manufacture of medium- and large-class autonomous and autonomy-capable vessels. The Port Alpha shipyard and advanced manufacturing facility represents a capital investment of $3,248,000,000 and will create 10,000 new jobs.