J. Wesley Thompson to Appear on Impact Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- J. Wesley Thompson, a board-certified Physician Assistant, HIV specialist, and founder of Amity Medical Group, is set to appear on Impact Makers TV, where he will share insights on HIV prevention, patient-centered care, and public health education.Impact Makers is a documentary-style TV series built around individual stories that have impacted lives. It follows the people who are actively building, not just talking about ideas, but putting them into practice in business, technology, education, health, and community development. Each episode focuses on what was built, why it matters, and how it actually works in the real world. Not as theory, but as lived experience.You can find out more about the show by going to website In his episode, Thompson will explore how education, HIV PrEP, compassionate care, and community collaboration can help reduce stigma, improve patient outcomes, and support efforts to end the HIV epidemic.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Impact Makers TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Joel’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.impactmakerstv.com/j-wesley-thompson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.