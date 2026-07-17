WTCS Board elects officers

The Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) Board elected its officers at the July 14 Board meeting hosted by Western Technical College in La Crosse.

Sara Rogers was re-elected to serve as Board President. She has built a distinguished career in public and nonprofit service, with a long-standing focus on economic and workforce development. Her work includes scaling career pathways by connecting employers, educators and other stakeholders to meet the talent needs of industry. She is a member of the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment and serves as the WTCS representative on the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents. Sara earned a BA from UW-Milwaukee and has spent her career in public or non-profit service, dedicated to economic and social justice.

Lindsay Blumer was re-elected to serve as the Board Vice President. She is the president and CEO at IMPACT, Inc., a Milwaukee-based organization helping people achieve positive, sustained change. She is also a member of the Governor’s Council on Workforce Investment and the Department of Workforce Development's Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards Advisory Council.

Dan Klecker was re-elected to serve as Board Secretary. Dan represents the Automotive Service Excellent (ASE) Education Foundation, in multiple states, assisting accredited transportation programs and business affiliates. He facilitates cooperation between education and business to mentor youth into their industry. Prior to that, his many years of Technology Education teaching experience in Wisconsin culminated at McFarland High School (MHS) where he specialized in automotive education. MHS and Madison College created an articulated evening automotive education program for all Dane County Automotive Youth Apprentice students and the MHS automotive program was the first nationally accredited high school automotive program in Dane County.

The meeting at Western Technical College also included the WTCS Board’s Futuremaker Partner award honoring Wieser Brothers General Contractors, Inc., which has a strong relationship with Western Technical College that includes hiring their graduates, interns and apprentices, participating in specialized training opportunities, and more. Additionally, the Board toured the Wanek Center of Innovation and engaged in a presentation from Western Technical College’s instructional experts on their program redesign to better serve students through shorter-term course lengths.

About the Wisconsin Technical College System

The Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) offers more than 500 programs awarding two-year associate degrees, one- and two-year technical diplomas, short-term technical diplomas, certificates and related education for apprenticeships. The System is the major provider of customized instruction and technical assistance for Wisconsin employers. With nearly 300,000 people enrolling in a technical college each year, it is the largest higher education system in the state.

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