Jury Duty Canceled
Please be advised that jury service for the week of July 20–24, 2026, has been canceled.
All jurors who were summoned to appear during this week are hereby excused and are not required to report
to the Williamsburg County Courthouse.
We appreciate your willingness to serve and thank you for your commitment to fulfilling this important civic
duty and your willingness to participate in this essential function of our judicial system.
If you have any questions, please contact the Williamsburg County Clerk of Court's Office or our Jury Hotline
at 843-355-8976.
The Honorable Deitra M. Johnson
Williamsburg County Clerk of Court
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