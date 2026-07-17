SCHEDULE UPDATE: I-44 to be narrowed, rerouted overnight July 20

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The narrowing of Interstate 44 in Pulaski County, west of Waynesville, has been rescheduled. Instead of narrowing to one lane overnight July 17 and 18, the contractor now plans to remove the bridge deck (driving surface) of the Missouri Route 7 overpass at Exit 150 overnight Monday, July 20, as follows:

July 20, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., nightly: East and westbound I-44 ramps to and from Route 7 will be closed. East and westbound I-44 reduced to one lane and directed up and over the ramps at Exit 150.



For the remainder of construction, the on- and off-ramps at Exit 150 will remain open. There will be no access across I-44, and motorists must use an alternate route. Those traveling southbound Route 7 or to eastbound I-44 will be directed to use westbound I-44 to Missouri Route 133 (Exit 145) to eastbound 1-44. Those traveling north to Route 7 or to westbound I-44 will be directed to use eastbound I-44 to Missouri Route 17 (Exit 153) to westbound I-44.

Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation began replacing the deck of the Route 7 bridge over I-44 (Exit 150) on July 13. The bridge is expected to reopen in early December.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

As part of their February 2026 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $1,911,000 contract for this work to West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC. For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-7-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-44-pulaski-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###