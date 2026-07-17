185th Members in RAGBRAI 2026

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride across Iowa is a seven-day cycling tour across the state that is held annually. It is the oldest, longest and largest recreational bicycle tour in the world.

Many Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing will be participating this year, and while there is an Air Force Cycling Team, some choose to ride on their own teams or even by themselves.

Master Sgt. Jason Smith, the Inspection Coordinator of the 185th's Inspector General office, will be riding with a group of his friends for RAGBRAI.

He started cycling when he was younger to save money on transportation and he found that he really enjoyed it. It also offers a strong sense of community, with him riding alongside a group of about 20 people, which is one of his favorite parts of RAGBRAI.

“I get to see friends I haven’t seen for a year,” said Smith.

He has participated in RAGBRAI for years and said that he started purely out of interest.

“I thought, why not?” said Smith.

Master Sgt. Shane Meendering, the Cyber Systems Operations Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, said that he enjoys meeting new people and the camaraderie of RAGBRAI.

Meendering got into cycling through Smith and was a part of his team in 2025.

Although he will be riding alone this year, he is still looking forward to the experience and the challenges he will face.

“It’s a good teacher for resilience,” said Meendering.

Tech. Sgt. Anthony O’Tool, a 185th ARW fuels management specialist, shared that he enjoys RAGBRAI because he gets to see old friends and have a good time.

Along with camaraderie, he likes cycling because it’s good cardio, and RAGBRAI helps him train for his physical fitness test.

“It gets me ready for the run,” he explained.

As they prepare to ride across Iowa, these Airmen look forward to challenges, camaraderie and accomplishment. For participants from the 185th ARW, the ride is an opportunity to build resilience and connect with others.

Whether riding with friends, meeting new people or riding alone, RAGBRAI offers unique experiences that keep people coming back every year.