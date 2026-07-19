The Legacy of Master Sgt. Sammy Lewis Jr.

HONOLULU — "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." ~ John Quincy Adams

For Master Sgt. Sammy Lewis Jr., those words aren't simply a favorite quote.

They're the story of a 21-year Army career.

As he stood on stage in Suva, Fiji, performing one final time with the 25th Infantry Division Band before retirement, the music almost seemed secondary. The applause would eventually fade. The final note would be played. The uniform he had proudly worn for more than two decades would soon be folded away.

But the legacy he leaves behind will continue through every Soldier he mentored, every audience he inspired and every relationship he helped build around the world.

"It was a bag of mixed emotions," Lewis said. "I'm excited to see what the future holds, sad to not wear the uniform anymore, and disappointed to know that there will never be another job that comes close to serving in the Army."

That realization didn't exist when he first walked into a recruiter's office.

Having played music since middle school, Lewis planned to enlist for only three years before returning to college to pursue a degree in music performance. His recruiter offered him an audition for the Army Band Program, and after earning his place, his life took a direction he never expected.

"What I quickly realized," Lewis said, "is that I was already a professional musician, playing in an organization that gave me more than just musical purpose, but also an opportunity to answer a call to serve my nation."

That call would eventually carry him to 44 countries.

He performed for royalty, including Queen Elizabeth II. He played for North Korean defectors in South Korea. Every assignment offered something different, sometimes inspiring, sometimes humbling, but all reinforced the same lesson: music has the power to connect people where words often cannot.

Even among those experiences, Lewis says his final mission in Fiji stands apart.

Years earlier, he met members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band during an international military tattoo in Papua New Guinea. They immediately formed friendships, never imagining they would one day share another stage.

When the opportunity finally came during America 250 celebrations in Fiji, it felt less like meeting old friends and more like returning home.

"It was like we picked up right where we left off and made more great memories," Lewis said. "My last TDY in the Army to Fiji is easily in the top five of the most impactful missions I've had the honor to be a part of."

The concerts celebrated far more than music.

For Lewis, military musicians serve as ambassadors long before diplomats enter the room.

"There aren't a lot of opportunities for people to interact with members of the United States Army," he said. "We make sure to make the best first impression possible. That leaves them with a positive experience of the United States and helps shape the environment for senior leaders to operate."

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Fijian military musicians before thousands gathered at Sukuna Park, Lewis watched the audience respond in a way that affirmed everything he had believed throughout his career.

"The place was packed," he recalled. "People started waving United States flags throughout the crowd. That night, it wasn't them and us, it was 'we.'"

For Lewis, that single word captures what Army music can accomplish.

"Music is the universal language," he said. "It preserves history, celebrates traditions, strengthens communities and expresses emotions that words alone often cannot."

While international performances became career highlights, Lewis says the accomplishment that fills him with the greatest pride has nothing to do with concerts or awards.

Instead, it has names.

They are the Soldiers he mentored.

"I'm most proud of the Soldiers that I was blessed to help achieve success," Lewis said. "Seeing their hard work pay off and knowing I had a small part in helping them grow has been a source of fulfillment."

His second proudest achievement came after hearing words that might have discouraged someone else.

Early in his career, Lewis was told he didn't have what it took to earn induction into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

Instead of accepting that judgment, he used it as motivation.

"Hearing that comment set a fire in me that couldn't be put out," he said.

Even after knee surgery left him on crutches for six months, he refused to quit.

When he finally earned the coveted Sergeant Audie Murphy medallion, it represented more than professional recognition.

"It was an external validation of what I already knew," Lewis said. "That I could do anything that I set my mind to because that's who God created me to be."

As he prepares to leave the Army, Lewis hopes the next generation of Army musicians continues pushing the profession forward, not simply as performers, but as leaders.

"Our performances make a statement to the masses that says, 'We're here, and you matter,'" he said. "Continue to lead from the front."

When asked to describe his Army career in a single word, Lewis didn't choose "successful," "rewarding," or even "memorable."

He chose one simple word.

"Blessing."

"The good, the bad and the ugly was all a blessing," he said. "I learned not only about the Army and how to lead, but about myself and what I was made of. God used my time in the Army to contribute to the man I am today, and I'm eternally grateful. I have no regrets, and I can honestly say that I would do it all over again."

After 21 years, 44 countries, countless performances and generations of Soldiers influenced by his example, Master Sgt. Sammy Lewis Jr.'s final performance wasn't simply the closing of a career.

It was the final note in a lifetime of service defined not by the music he played, but by the people he inspired to dream more, learn more, do more and become more.