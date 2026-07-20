Provide Capital Launches Application-Only Construction Financing to $750,000

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New program approves contractors for up to $750,000 in heavy equipment financing on a single application - with decisions in as little as 24 hours.

Our application-only program helps qualified contractors secure financing up to $750,000 quickly, allowing them to keep projects moving without getting slowed down by unnecessary paperwork” — Benjamin Goldman

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provide Capital, a commercial equipment finance company, today announced the launch of its Application-Only Heavy Equipment Financing Program, allowing qualified contractors and construction businesses to obtain financing approvals of up to $750,000 through a streamlined credit application.Designed to simplify the financing process, the program enables qualified applicants to receive application-only approvals without providing financial statements, tax returns, or bank statements during the initial approval process. Decisions can be delivered in as little as 24 hours, helping businesses secure equipment faster while preserving working capital.The program supports financing for both new and used heavy equipment, including excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders, bulldozers, wheel loaders, backhoes, dump trucks, cranes, and other construction equipment. It is available to qualifying contractors, construction companies, and owner-operators across the United States."Construction companies need equipment when projects are ready. not weeks later," said Benjamin Goldman, Senior Funding Manager at Provide Capital. "Our application-only program helps qualified contractors secure financing up to $750,000 quickly so they can keep projects moving without unnecessary delays."Heavy equipment purchases are among the largest investments many contractors make. Traditional financing often requires multiple rounds of documentation that can delay equipment purchases and slow project timelines. Provide Capital's streamlined application-only process is designed to help qualified businesses secure financing faster so they can act when equipment becomes available.The launch also comes at an advantageous time for equipment buyers. Under current federal tax law, many businesses may be eligible for 100% bonus depreciation on qualifying equipment placed in service during 2026, in addition to Section 179 expensing, subject to applicable limits and eligibility requirements. Financing equipment before year-end may allow businesses to preserve cash while taking advantage of available tax incentives. Businesses should consult their tax advisor regarding their individual circumstances.Contractors interested in learning more can apply online through Provide Capital's secure financing portal or contact the company directly to discuss available financing options.Provide Capital LLC is a commercial equipment finance company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company helps businesses across construction, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and other industries secure equipment financing through its network of financing partners. Provide Capital delivers fast approvals, competitive financing solutions, and a streamlined application experience for businesses nationwide.

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