Golden Nut Goods: Authentic Indian Snacks Crafted with Tradition

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Golden Nut Goods offers authentic Thekua, Makhana, Gond Laddu and Chikki made with desi ghee, jaggery and traditional recipes.

Our goal is to bring the authentic taste of homemade Indian snacks to every household while preserving the traditions that make them special.” — Shashi Shekhar

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Nut Goods is bringing authentic Indian snacks and traditional sweets to consumers seeking healthier, homemade-style alternatives to mass-produced products. The brand specializes in small-batch snacks made using traditional recipes, premium ingredients, and time-honored preparation methods.As consumers increasingly look for clean-label foods, Golden Nut Goods focuses on products prepared without artificial preservatives, chemical additives, or unnecessary processing. The company uses pure desi ghee, natural jaggery, premium dry fruits, and Bihar-sourced makhana to deliver authentic flavors rooted in Indian culinary heritage.The product range includes: Home Made Thekua – A traditional Bihari sweet prepared using wheat flour, desi ghee, and jaggery or sugar. Popular during Chhath Puja, Thekua remains one of Bihar's most cherished traditional snacks. Ghee-Roasted Makhana – Made from premium fox nuts sourced from Bihar and roasted in pure desi ghee. Available in Salt & Pepper and Peri Peri variants, these snacks offer a lighter alternative to conventional fried snacks. Gond & Dry Fruit Laddu – A nutrient-rich traditional sweet prepared using edible gum (gond), premium dry fruits, and desi ghee, making it a popular choice for energy and wellness-focused consumers.Traditional Chikki – Available in Chocolate, Coconut, and Elaichi flavors, offering a modern twist on a classic Indian favorite.Golden Nut Goods emphasizes ingredient quality and traditional preparation methods. The company avoids refined oils wherever possible and uses natural ingredients to preserve authentic taste and texture."Our mission is to make traditional Indian snacks accessible to modern consumers without compromising on quality or authenticity," said a spokesperson for Golden Nut Goods. "We want every customer to experience the flavors of homemade Indian snacks prepared the traditional way."The brand currently delivers across India and offers products suitable for everyday snacking, festive gifting, and family consumption.For more information, visit goldennutgoods.com.

Gond and dry fruit laddu

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