Special education webinar series returns for 2026-27

The Iowa Department of Education has released the upcoming schedule for its popular webinar series focused on special education topics. Iowa school administrators with special education responsibilities are invited to join any or all of the 2026-27 Special Education Policy and Practice webinars, starting Aug. 12.

Through the Special Education Policy and Practice webinars, participants will learn more about important and emerging special education policies and how to apply them within Iowa schools. The webinars will also provide opportunities for participants to connect with team members from the Department’s Division of Special Education and ask specific questions.

Each webinar session is held from 9-10 a.m. The planned session topics for the 2026-27 school year include:

Aug. 12, 2026: All Things Preschool for Administrators

Sept. 9, 2026: Prior Written Notices

Oct. 14, 2026: IEP Team Member Roles and Responsibilities

Nov. 18, 2026: Appropriate Duties of Paraeducators

Dec. 9, 2026: Accessible Educational Materials

Jan. 13, 2027: A Deeper Dive into Secondary Transition

Feb. 10, 2027: Manifestation Determination, Part 1

March 10, 2027: Manifestation Determination, Part 2

April 14, 2027: Continuum of Services

May 12, 2027: General Supervision for Learners Outside of Your District

June 9, 2027: Lessons Learned from the Field

Registration is not required to attend the webinar sessions. All participants can join the webinars via Zoom using the passcode 431127.

Past webinar sessions and associated materials can be found on the Department’s Policy and Practice Webinar Series and Recording webpage.

Questions regarding the Special Education Policy and Practice webinar series can be directed to Mary Beilke, education program consultant, at [email protected].

