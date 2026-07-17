First Guardians in part-time work roles join Space Force

The U.S. Space Force achieved a historic milestone in military talent management modernization, July 15, with the initial transfer of 18 space-experienced Air Force Reservists into Space Force part-time work roles, making them the service’s first-ever Guardians serving on non-sustained duty.

The landmark effort is part of the broader Personnel Management Act established by Congress through the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act. PMA offers a new, single component service structure that enables Guardians to transition between full-time and part-time work roles throughout their careers.

The model allows for more efficient management of the military force, improved quality of life and retention, and the ability for the Space Force to capitalize on critical skill sets developed outside of military service.

While pay, benefits and retirement remain unchanged, the single component service structure differs from the legacy active component (Space Force active duty) and reserve component (Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard) construct by placing all Guardians, whether in full-time work roles or part-time work roles, in the same unit and under a unified Space Force chain-of-command. This new construct reduces procedural barriers typically associated with moving military members between different duty statuses while simultaneously unifying the resourcing, training, equipping and force presentation of the nation’s premier space capabilities.

Transfer of approximately 225 Air Force Reservists selected for this opportunity will be phased throughout the next few months.

“Welcoming Air Force Reserve professionals as new Guardians in Space Force part-time work roles marks a significant milestone in our transition to a single component service,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Holston, PMA Integration Office director. "The initiative demonstrates our commitment to building a flexible, modern personnel system that expands pathways to service and retains the vital talent required to secure our Nation’s interests in, from and to space.”