Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in PANAMAX
Panama City, Panama –Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Joint Task Force Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, will arrive this week to participate in the Panama-hosted, multinational exercise, PANAMAX-Alpha and PANAMAX, taking place from July 6-Aug. 20, 2026.
JTF-Bravo is supporting the exercise with a total of three Chinooks, four UH-60 and four HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters will support multinational, joint training as well as dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from July 18-Aug. 2, 2026.
These activities demonstrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Panama working shoulder-to-shoulder strengthening regional security. The helicopters will operate in Panama for the duration of the PANAMAX exercise.
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