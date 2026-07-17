Managable Launches an All-in-One Client Operations Platform for Freelancers and Studios

Managable All-in-One Client Operations Platform for Freelancers and Studios

Managable brings clients, projects, invoicing, payments, documents and credentials into one system of record, with a free plan and no credit card to start.

Most freelancers do not have a software problem, they have a duct-tape problem. Managable connects the proposal, the project, the invoice, and the payment into a single continuous thread.” — Hamza Abou Al Zolof, Co-Founder and COO, Managable

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managable, an all-in-one software platform for freelancers, studios, and small agencies, has launched as a single system of record for running an independent business, bringing clients, projects, finance reconciliation, documents, and credentials into one place from the first proposal to the final payment. Independent operators typically rely on six or more disconnected tools: one for client records, another for projects, a third for invoicing, and separate applications for documents, contracts, and passwords. The result is duplicated data, manual reconciliation, and information that falls into the gaps between systems. Managable replaces that improvised stack with a single source of truth , where every module shares the same account and a record entered once is available everywhere it is needed."Most freelancers do not have a software problem, they have a duct-tape problem," said Hamza Abou Al Zolof, Co-Founder and COO of Managable. "They are paying for several tools that do not talk to each other, and losing hours every week reconciling them by hand. Managable connects the proposal, the project, the invoice, and the payment into a single continuous thread."The platform is organized around five connected areas of work. The Clients module holds contacts, contracts, history, and communication for every account. The Projects module tracks scope, milestones, deliverables, time, and files. The Documents module stores contracts, briefs, and statements of work in the account they belong to. A Credentials vault holds shared, encrypted client logins, so teams stop passing passwords through chat and email. Each area is connected to the others, which is what allows a single client record to carry through from the first conversation to the final invoice without being re-entered.Finance is a central part of the platform. It handles invoicing and multi-currency billing and reconciles payments directly against the bank through Plaid in the United States, GoCardless across the European Union and United Kingdom, and direct integrations with major banks in the Gulf region, including Emirates NBD, ADCB, and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Bank reconciliation, a task that independent operators have historically performed by hand or exported to a separate accounting tool, happens inside the same platform that holds the client and the invoice it belongs to.Managable also includes a built-in artificial intelligence operator, Aether, which reads the workspace as context and writes structured records back with explicit user permission. Rather than functioning as a separate chat window, Aether operates on the same data the rest of the platform uses, so administrative work such as drafting follow-ups and updating records is handled without a move to a separate application, and always under the user's authorization.Security is handled at the infrastructure level. Data is encrypted with AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.3 in transit. The platform runs on SOC 2-certified infrastructure, and Managable's own SOC 2 Type II certification is scheduled to complete in the third quarter of 2026. Bank credentials are never stored; the platform holds revocable OAuth tokens that a user can withdraw at any time.A Starter plan is available at no cost and requires no credit card, and paid plans begin at fourteen United States dollars per month.According to the company, the platform is aimed at the growing population of independent operators who manage the full lifecycle of client work themselves and who have historically been served either by enterprise tools too heavy for their needs or by single-purpose applications that address only one part of the workflow."The people who run their own business should spend their time on the work, not on reconciling the tools that are supposed to support it," Abou Al Zolof said. "A single platform removes an entire category of administrative overhead, and it does so without asking someone to trade away control of their data or their bank connection."Managable is available now, and further information about its features, pricing, and security is available at managable.net.About ManagableManagable is an all-in-one software platform for freelancers, studios, and small agencies. It brings clients, projects, invoicing, multi-currency bank reconciliation , documents, and a credential vault into a single system of record, connects the client lifecycle from proposal to payment, and reconciles finances directly against the bank through Plaid, GoCardless, and direct Gulf-region integrations. The platform includes Aether, a built-in AI operator, runs on SOC 2-certified infrastructure with AES-256 encryption at rest, and offers a free plan with no credit card required.Media contact: Hamza Abou Al Zolof, Co-Founder and COO — hello@managable.net — managable.net

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