2026 Washburn County Chip Seal Notification

ROAD CONSTRUCTION NOTIFICATION

The Washburn County Highway Department plans to start chip and fog sealing on July 20th.

July 20th – July 23rd: Expect flagging operations on sections of CTH A, CTH B, and CTH F as well as roads in Crystal, Bass Lake and Springbrook for chip sealing. There will be hot oil and loose chip applied with a recommended speed limit of 35 mph. Use caution and follow the flaggers directions.

July 27th – July 30th. Expect flagging and pilot car operations on CTH A, CTH B and CTH F for fog seal application. Hot oil will be applied to the road. Drive the recommended 35 mph and follow flagger and pilot car directions.

Please plan accordingly.

Brian Danielsen, P.E. Washburn County Highway Commissioner